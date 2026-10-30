Iraq Stock Market Report
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Iraq Stock Exchange
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On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC), Faisal Al-Haimus, stressed the necessity of passing the ISC draft Law, while pointing out that the law includes important provisions with key points including alignment with current regulations, facilitating investor access to the market, transforming the stock market into a joint-stock company, and listing it on the exchange. (INA)
A cross transaction occurred on 3.1 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Jan. 12, valued at IQD3.1 bn and corresponding to 1.2% of BMUI's capital.
ISX suspended trading of the second issuance of Enjaz bonds starting on Jan. 15, 2025, due to distributing semi-annual coupon payments.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
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Original shares of Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) resumed trading on Jan. 12 after holding its AGM on Jan. 7 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through a 16.67% rights issue and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
New shares of AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) from the capital increase through a 150% rights issue to IQD5.0 bn resumed trading on Jan. 14.
Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS) resumed trading on Jan. 16 after holding its AGM on Jan. 9 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
Iraqi Carton Manufacturies (IICM) resumed trading on Jan. 16 after holding its AGM on Jan. 5 in which they discussed and approved 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 annual financial statements, holding another AGM to increase the capital, and electing four original and three alternative board members.
Ashour Hotel (HASH) resumed trading on Jan. 16, 2025, after holding its postponed AGM on Dec. 27, 2024, in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and electing five original and four alternative board members.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
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ISX suspended trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Jan. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 17 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD257.1 bn to IQD288.0 bn through an 11.998% bonus issue.
ISX suspended trading of Al-Khatem Telecoms (TZNI) starting Jan. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 20 to discuss and approve 2022 & 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
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