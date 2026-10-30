Gulfood 2025 To Celebrate 30Th Landmark Edition

MENAFN - Iraq Business News) THE GLOBAL F&B TRADING COMMUNITY'S PLAYGROUND

By uniting global leaders, fuelling trade partnerships, and inspiring forward-thinking, Gulfood is the definitive platform for redefining food innovation and trade growth worldwide. It will host a diverse list of international food and beverage industry giants including ABIEC - (Brazilian Beef Exporter's Association), Agthia Group, Al Ain Farms, Alokozay, Al Rawabi, Americana, Choithrams, Dilmah Ceylon Tea, Hayel Saeed Anam & Co., Hype Drinks, IFFCO, Japan Meat & Livestock, JBS, Lactalis, Saputo, Savenica Fromage & Dairy, Seara Food Europe Holding, TATA International Ltd., Tilda, US Meat Export Federation and Wilmar.







Visitors can engage in Gulfood Discovery Tours - a line-up of curated sector-themed tours offering an immersive experience highlighting global food trends and innovations on the show floor, along with expert guidance and insights at every stop. This includes dedicated tours on various food themes like 'Gourmet,' 'Alternative Proteins and Plant Based,' 'Digitalisation & Traceability' and 'Made in the Emirates'.

EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS FROM VISIONARIES DRIVING GLOBAL FOOD STRATEGIES

Gulfood 2025 will launch the inaugural Food500 Summit, welcoming global F&B leaders and decision-makers including CEOs, Heads of State, trade officials, investors, academia, scientists, tech innovators and more under one roof to discuss key issues on international trade, investment strategies, trends, growth opportunities, AI driven transformation, legislation, environmental concerns, health and wellbeing and the socioeconomic challenges impacting global food security.







Confirmed speakers include: H.E. Ms. Piret Hartman, Minister of Agriculture and Food Production of the Republic of Estonia; H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, The Chairman of Board, The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID); Geeta Sethi, Advisor and Global Lead for Food Systems, World Bank; Dr. Edwini Kessie, Director of the Agriculture and Commodities Division, World Trade Organization (WTO); Alvyn Severien - CEO of microalgae-based Algama Foods and many more.

TOP GLOBAL CHEFS AND DINING EXPERIENCES LOOK TO THE FUTURE OF GASTRONOMY

The popular Top Table programme, sponsored by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), returns with the theme "Culinary Futurism," offering insights into the next decade of food. Gulfood celebrates its 30th edition by welcoming world-renowned chef and culinary legend Alain Ducasse, making his first-ever appearance with an impressive 21 Michelin stars to his name.







The line-up also features celebrated chefs such as Romain Meder, Ana Roš, Ángel León, Fredrik Berselius, and many more. Dubai World Cuisine features homegrown chefs collaborating with global culinary superstars to host a series of exclusive city-wide four- and six-hands dinners, reinforcing Dubai's identity as a global gastronomy hub. With exclusive venue partnerships, attendees can access special offers available only with a Gulfood ticket.

Tickets for Gulfood 2025 are currently at a special offer rate of AED 495 for a 5-day pass, down from AED 695 for a limited time only.

For more information on Gulfood 2025, and to purchase tickets, please visit:





