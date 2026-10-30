Iraq Stock Market Report
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Iraq Stock Exchange
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On Thursday, the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) confirmed that the Egyptian MoU is an important step to enhance transparency and stability in the financial markets, while indicating that it will last for a period of 5 years and can be automatically extended. (INA)
A cross transaction occurred on 12.0 bn shares of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) on Feb. 9, valued at IQD9.0 bn and corresponding to 4.8% of BTRU's capital.
A cross transaction occurred on 1.4 bn shares of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) on Feb. 9, valued at IQD1.2 bn and corresponding to 0.6% of BINI's capital.
Subscription to 40.0% rights issue of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) to reach IQD353.0 bn paid-in capital through 40% Rights issue and 1.2% Bonus issue has ended on Feb. 5. It was announced that there was no subscription for the 100.0 bn shares.
Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023 and previous years at the company's HQ. The company decided in its recent AGM (Dec. 19, 2024) to distribute IQD0.6 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 1.0% dividend yield.
The procedures for listing Hammurabi Commercial Bank (BHAM) on the OTC platform with its capital of IQD201.0 bn have been completed based on the instructions of the Securities Commission. The process of creating share certificates for the company's shareholders began on Feb. 13. Trading will be launched after depositing 5% of the capital, or after 21 days from the depositing start date.
The AGM of Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) has been postponed to Feb. 19 due to a lack of quorum.
National Food Industries (INFF) will hold its AGM on Feb. 20 to discuss and approve 2022 & 2023 financial statements and listen to the procedures that were followed pursuant to the approval for the company's return to trading on the ISX. The company was delisted from ISX on Aug. 21, 2010.
Rajih Islamic Bank for Investment (BRAJ) will hold its AGM on Mar. 2 to discuss and approve the decision to reverse the general assembly's decision in paragraph seven and to address the accumulated deficit again. The company had already been suspended from trading by the ISC starting Sep. 19, 2021.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
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Asiacell (TASC) resumed trading on Feb. 11 after holding its AGM on Feb. 8 in which they discussed and approved electing two original and nine alternative board members.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
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ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Feb. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 26 to discuss and approve 2024 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD351.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through a 13.96% bonus issue, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.
ISX suspended trading of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing one original and seven alternative board members.
ISX suspended trading of Al- Batek Financial Investment (VBAT) starting Feb. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 18 to discuss and approve 2014 until 2023 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members.
ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Feb. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 22 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members.
ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) starting Feb. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 27 to discuss and approve the sale of the company's property in Baghdad and withdrawing a loan from approved banks in Iraq to restart the suspended projects.
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