Iraq Stock Market Report
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Iraq Stock Exchange News
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A cross transaction occurred on 1.3 bn shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) on Feb. 17, valued at IQD3.0 bn and corresponding to 0.4% of BMNS's capital.
The International Development Bank (BIDB) announced that the bank's first digital branch will soon be launched in the capital, Baghdad. (NINA)
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
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Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) resumed trading on Feb. 19 after holding its AGM on Feb. 6 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
New shares of Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) from the capital increase to IQD3.0 bn through a 130.769% bonus issue resumed trading on Feb. 19.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
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ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Feb. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 23. The meeting will discuss and approve various matters, including increasing production and storage capacity, importing factories, the sovereign loan, and adding the activity of importing fodder yellow corn and chemical fertilizers. Additionally, the agenda includes distributing the remaining dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, establishing a commercial department, and activating the open investment portfolio. Other topics include offering the Abu Ghraib site area for investment after emptying it to complete deficiencies at the Nay site in Diyala Governorate and support the governorate's development. The AGM will also address investing in or renting the refrigerated potato warehouse site in Abu Ghraib and the lease contract for Al-Latifiya Farm.
ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Feb. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 22 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members.
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