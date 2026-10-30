Iraq Stock Market Report
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Weekly News from Iraq
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The Iraq Stock Exchange, represented by the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr. Thaer Adnan Hashem, signed a clearing services contract for the market with the National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) and Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) at the market headquarters on Sunday.
The AGM of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) has been postponed to Mar. 2 due to a lack of quorum.
Al -Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 1.0 bn shares starting Mar. 2 from the capital increase to IQD2.0 bn through a 100.0% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
Cihan Bank (BCIH) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 6.8% rights issue and a 5.9% bonus issue to IQD400.0 bn.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
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Al- Batek Financial Investment (VBAT) resumed trading on Feb. 24 after holding its AGM on Feb. 18 in which they discussed and approved 2014 until 2023 annual financial statements and electing five original and three alternative board members.
Original shares of United Bank (BUND) resumed trading on Feb. 26 after holding its AGM on Jan. 26 in which they discussed and approved 2022 & 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through a 16.67% rights issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
Original shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) will resume trading on Mar. 2 after holding its AGM on Feb. 26 in which they discussed and approved 2024 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD351.0 bn to IQD445.0 bn through a 26.78% bonus issue, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members. The opening price will be IQD1.700 per share with a +/-50% price change limit.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
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ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Feb. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 26 to discuss and approve 2024 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD351.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through a 13.96% bonus issue, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.
ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) starting Feb. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 27 to discuss and approve the sale of the company's property in Baghdad and withdrawing a loan from approved banks in Iraq to restart the suspended projects.
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