Iraq Stock Market Report
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
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Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) resumed trading on Mar. 11 after holding its postponed AGM on Mar. 2 in which they discussed and approved various matters, including increasing production and storage capacity, importing factories, the sovereign loan, adding the activity of importing fodder yellow corn and chemical fertilizers, establishing a commercial department, activating the open investment portfolio, and offering the Abu Ghraib site area for investment after emptying it to complete deficiencies at the Nay site in Diyala Governorate and support the governorate's development. The AGM also discussed and approved investing in or renting the refrigerated potato warehouse site in Abu Ghraib and the lease contract for Al-Latifiya Farm. AISP decided to distribute IQD14.0 bn dividend in total.
Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) resumed trading on Mar. 11 after not being able to hold its original and postponed AGM on Feb. 22 and Mar. 1, respectively.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
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ISX will suspend trading of National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) starting Mar. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 27 to discuss and approve 2024 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, the management agreement between BNOI and the Capital Bank of Jordan, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD400.0 bn to IQD520.0 bn through a 30.0% bonus issue, financing the opening of 6 new branches, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.
ISX will suspend trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Mar. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 27 to discuss and approve 2024 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD351.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through rights issue and bonus issue.
Based on ISC's letter No. 570/10 on Mar. 13, ISX will suspend trading of Al Mal Islamic Investment Bank (BMAL) starting Mar. 17. This decision is pending the completion of verification procedures for the sources of funds, as part of regulatory measures aimed at strengthening due diligence procedures, to ensure the protection of the market and investors.
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