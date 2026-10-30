Russian Attacks Leave Over 350,000 Without Power In Dnipro And Surrounding Area
“The enemy attacked Dnipro once again during the day. Preliminary reports indicate that more than 350,000 consumers in the city and surrounding settlements have been left without electricity,” the statement said.
Energy workers are already working to restore power supplies.
Water supply and sewage pumping stations are being switched to backup power provided by generators.Read also: Russian forces strike student dormitory in Dnipro, two teenage girls injured
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times during the day, leaving 14 people dead and 18 injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment