Russian Attacks Leave Over 350,000 Without Power In Dnipro And Surrounding Area

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy attacked Dnipro once again during the day. Preliminary reports indicate that more than 350,000 consumers in the city and surrounding settlements have been left without electricity,” the statement said.

Energy workers are already working to restore power supplies.

Water supply and sewage pumping stations are being switched to backup power provided by generators.

Russian forces strike student dormitory in, two teenage girls injured

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times during the day, leaving 14 people dead and 18 injured.