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Russian Forces Attack Industrial Facility In Kremenchuk District

Russian Forces Attack Industrial Facility In Kremenchuk District


Date: 2026-10-30 01:03:37

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post.

“Russian forces attacked one of the industrial enterprises in the Kremenchuk district,” the statement said.

Further information is being clarified.

Read also: Russian attacks leave over 350,000 without power in Dnipro and surrounding area

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed and 28 injured, including three children, in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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