Russian Forces Attack Industrial Facility In Kremenchuk District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post.

“Russian forces attacked one of the industrial enterprises in the Kremenchuk district,” the statement said.

Further information is being clarified.

Russian attacks leave over 350,000 without power inand surrounding area

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed and 28 injured, including three children, in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine