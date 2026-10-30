Russian Forces Attack Industrial Facility In Kremenchuk District
“Russian forces attacked one of the industrial enterprises in the Kremenchuk district,” the statement said.
Further information is being clarified.Read also: Russian attacks leave over 350,000 without power in Dnipro and surrounding area
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed and 28 injured, including three children, in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment