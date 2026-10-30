CWC Issues Flood Advisory For Assam And West Bengal After Bhutan GLOF

CWC Issues Alert Following Bhutan GLOF

Dhubri (Assam) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a special flood advisory for West Bengal and Assam following a reported Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan, warning that water levels in Alipurduar and Dhubri districts could rise suddenly as floodwaters move downstream through the Sankosh River system. In its advisory dated October 29, the CWC said the GLOF had been reported by the Indian Embassy in Bhutan and that a flash flood in the upper reaches of the Punatsangchhu River, known as the Sankosh in India, could lead to a sudden rise in water levels. "The flood water will travel downstream and will reach the border in 6-8 hrs and is likely to impact the district of Alipurduar in West Bengal and Dubri in Assam," the advisory stated.

The CWC advised local authorities in both districts along the Sankosh River to remain alert, closely monitor the situation and take necessary precautionary measures. Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister's Office said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was closely monitoring the situation, with the Dhubri district administration prepared to deal with the possible downstream impact. In a post on X, the Assam CMO said, "The situation arising out of the Glacial Lake Outburst flood in Bhutan is being closely monitored by HCM Dr @himantabiswa. Team @dcofficedhubri is on the ground and prepared to effectively deal with the downstream effects." The situation arising out of the Glacial Lake Outburst flood in Bhutan is being closely monitored by HCM Dr @himantabiswa. Team @dcofficedhubri is on ground and prepared to effectively deal with the downstream effects. @diprassam - Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 30, 2026

Emergency Preparedness and Response

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), no evacuation process had started so far in Dhubri and other districts of Lower Assam, but the district administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were prepared to respond to any emergency. ASDMA also said that water levels in rivers across Assam had not increased so far and that the situation was being monitored.

In neighbouring West Bengal, authorities have initiated emergency preparedness measures and issued alerts for vulnerable areas along the Sankosh River and its tributaries. Residents living along the river and its connected tributaries have been advised to move to safer locations. People in the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars regions have also been urged to remain alert in view of the possibility of flooding.

Actions Taken in Affected Regions

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista urged residents along the Sankosh River and its tributaries to move to safer locations following the reported GLOF at Lemthang in Bhutan. He also asked people in the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars to remain alert. State Minister Nisith Pramanik said the State Disaster Management Team had been activated and the NDRF notified, with volunteers deployed to assist in preparedness measures.

Alipurduar SP Amit Kumar Shaw appealed to residents not to panic, saying authorities were coordinating with Bhutanese officials. He said 4,000-5,000 people had been shifted to shelters and over 6,000 relocated to safer areas. SDRF and Civil Defence teams were deployed, while an NDRF team was on its way. Shaw said the water flow intensity had slightly decreased, but a red alert remained in place for the Sankosh river system. He added that arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential facilities had been made at relief centres.

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), also known as a jökulhlaup, is a sudden and potentially catastrophic release of water stored in a glacial lake, generally following the failure or breach of a natural barrier holding it back. Such floods can travel rapidly downstream, carrying large quantities of water and debris and posing risks to settlements and infrastructure. Authorities in both states continue to monitor river levels and coordinate preparedness measures. Residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to follow official advisories and take necessary precautions. (ANI)

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