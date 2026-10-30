Diljit Dosanjh Concert: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For JLN

Traffic Advisory for JLN Stadium

Ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated concert in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory announcing several route diversions and restrictions to ensure smooth vehicular movement around the venue, Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Lodhi Road. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly, avoid affected stretches and follow traffic instructions to minimise congestion. The traffic arrangements will remain in effect from 1 PM to midnight, with restrictions on vehicular movement along key roads during the period.

As per the traffic advisory, traffic will be impacted on Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road, 5th Avenue Road, the CGO Complex area, and internal roads within the JLN Stadium complex. Additionally, changes to traffic arrangements have been made for the Barapullah Flyover, the stretch from INA to Jangpura Metro Station, Dayal Singh College Road, and the internal roads of Lodhi Colony. Also, traffic diversions have been announced for 8 locations.

Specific Route Diversions

1. Vehicles travelling from Lodhi Road towards Dayal Singh College Road will not be permitted to proceed straight; they will be diverted towards the Lodhi Flyover. However, direct movement between the Lodhi Flyover red light and Aurobindo Marg will remain unaffected.

2. Vehicles travelling from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will not be allowed to head toward the stadium; they will be diverted towards the Lodhi Flyover.

3. Vehicles travelling from the 'SIP' road (on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg) towards Soochna Bhawan will also be diverted towards the Lodhi Flyover.

4. Vehicles approaching from Bhishm Pitamah Marg towards the JLN Stadium traffic signal will be restricted from proceeding towards Stadium Gate No. 1 and Kotla Mubarakpur. Such vehicles will be diverted towards Meharchand Market and Lodhi Colony.

5. Vehicles arriving from the Kushak Nallah Bus Depot traffic signal will not be permitted to head towards Stadium Gates 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7. These vehicles will be directed via 4th Avenue Road towards Lodhi Road, or via INA towards Aurobindo Marg.

6. Vehicles travelling from Lodhi Colony Road towards 5th Avenue Road will not be allowed to proceed towards Bhishm Pitamah Bagh Marg. They will be diverted via Lodhi Road and 4th Avenue Road towards Jor Bagh Road.

The Traffic Police have also identified two additional diversion points, to be activated if necessary. Vehicles heading towards Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from the Bhishm Pitamah Marg traffic signal (near Kotla Mubarakpur) will be routed via Verma Marg to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, where they will take a U-turn and proceed towards Ring Road. Meanwhile, vehicles approaching the stadium from the T-junction of Bhishm Pitamah Marg and Lodhi Road will be diverted towards Arch Bishop Marg, the Lodhi Flyover, and Madarsa-Aurobindo Marg.

Travel Recommendations for Concert-Goers

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised concert-goers to travel by Metro rather than using private vehicles. According to the advisory, Metro services on both the Violet and Yellow Lines will remain fully operational.

Metro and Pickup Points

- Those travelling via the Violet Line may disembark at either JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro Station. From there, Stadium Gates 13, 14, and 17 can be reached on foot.

- Those travelling via the Yellow Line may disembark at the INA Metro Station. To reach Gates 3, 6, and 8 from this location, you can take a cab or an auto-rickshaw to the Kushak Nala Bus Depot red light. Three pickup and drop-off points have been established for cabs, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles: Arch Bishop Marg, Lal Masjid-Pragati Vihar, and the Kushak Nallah Bus Depot red light.

- From Arch Bishop Marg, one can access Gates 13, 14, and 17 of the stadium.

- From Lal Masjid-Pragati Vihar, one can access Gates 13, 14, and 17 of the stadium.

- From the Kushak Nala Bus Depot red light, one can access Gates 3, 6, and 8 of the stadium.

Arrival Routes and General Safety

The Traffic Police have outlined specific routes for those arriving from various directions. Commuters arriving from North-West, West, South-West, and South Delhi can reach Lodhi Road via Aurobindo Marg and be dropped off at Arch Bishop Marg. Those arriving from South, East, and South-East Delhi can reach the Lal Masjid-Pragati Vihar point via Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Meanwhile, those arriving from New Delhi, Central, North, and North-West Delhi are advised to be dropped off on Arch Bishop Marg, before reaching Lodhi Road.

The Traffic Police have clarified that ambulances and vehicles responding to medical emergencies will be given priority, and a clear path will be maintained for them. The public is urged to follow traffic regulations, refrain from parking vehicles on the road, and adhere to the instructions of police personnel on duty. Any information regarding suspicious objects or activities should be reported to the police immediately.

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert recently made headlines after reports emerged that the Delhi Police had denied permission for his performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing security threats, short notice, and festive-season law-and-order commitments. However, a day later, the Delhi Police granted permission for Diljit's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The decision came after multiple meetings between Delhi Police officials and the organisers, who presented detailed security plans to address the concerns raised. Following the Delhi show, the India leg of the tour will move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later. (ANI)

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