Mumbai: BMC Deploys AI-Powered Cameras To Catch Garbage Dumpers, Issue Warnings (WATCH)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out an artificial intelligence-powered surveillance system to crack down on public littering, using smart cameras that can detect people dumping garbage and issue instant audio warnings to offenders. Sharing a video of the initiative on its official X account, the civic body said its G/North ward had introduced the technology at Gajanan Vatika on Dr Raykar Marg in Mahim, one of Mumbai's identified garbage-vulnerable points (GVPs).

मुंबईतील मोठ्या प्रमाणात कचरा साचण्याच्या संभाव्य ठिकाणांवर (Garbage Vulnerable Points- GVP's) कचरा टाकण्यास प्रतिबंध करण्यासाठी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या 'जी/उत्तर' विभागाने तंत्रज्ञानाधारित अभिनव उपक्रम सुरू केला आहे.

माहीम येथील डॉ. रायकर मार्गावरील गजानन वाटीका येथे कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्तेवर (AI) आधारित कॅमेरा लावण्यात आला आहे.

कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्तेवर आधारित कॅमेरा कचरा टाकण्यासाठी येणाऱ्या व्यक्तीची हालचाल ओळखतो आणि तत्काळ ध्वनिक्षेपकाद्वारे परिसर स्वच्छ ठेवण्याचे व उघड्यावर कचरा न टाकण्याचे आवाहन करतो.

महानगरपालिकेकडून येत्या काही दिवसात मुंबईत विविध ठिकाणी कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता आधारित कॅमेरे लावण्यात येणार आहेत.

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The video showed a man wearing a dark shirt and light-coloured trousers walking along a roadside lined with parked vehicles, trees and buildings. He was then seen bending down to place a green plastic bag on the ground before casually walking away.

The footage switched to a CCTV camera view, where green tracking boxes followed the man's movements in real time, demonstrating how the AI-powered surveillance system identifies suspicious activity.

The smart camera is designed to detect individuals approaching the location with the apparent intention of dumping waste. Once such activity is identified, the system immediately broadcasts an audio warning through a loudspeaker, urging people to refrain from littering and keep the surroundings clean.

The BMC said it plans to expand the initiative by installing similar AI-enabled surveillance cameras at several other locations across Mumbai in the coming days.

The move has drawn largely positive reactions on social media, with users welcoming the use of technology to tackle the city's persistent garbage problem. Some also came up with suggestions for expanding its application.