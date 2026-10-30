COMP Shareholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In Compass, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Recovering Your Losses

Investors who acquired Compass, Inc. securities as a result of the Merger should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit and the December 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

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Why Was Compass Sued?

The complaint alleges that the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Merger falsely touted that: (i) both Compass and Anywhere would“use their respective reasonable best efforts to obtain [] authorizations and consents”“from certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and... all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date”; and (ii) Compass was in“compliance with applicable laws,” as well as“the absence of governmental investigations and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business.”

Plaintiff asserts that leading up to the Merger, United States Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden wrote to the United States Department of Justice ("DOJ") and Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”), asking that they“closely scrutinize” the proposed Merger because“[t]he antitrust implications of this merger are significant: it could raise barriers to entry for smaller firms, and threaten the transparency of real estate listings by allowing a dominant brokerage to dictate how listings are shared and with whom.”

Plaintiff contends that rather than addressing these concerns legitimately, defendants secretly hired Mike Davis-a lobbyist, lawyer, and ally of President Donald Trump-to obtain potentially illicit access to high-level Trump Administration DOJ officials to circumvent the standard merger review process and allow the Merger to close despite the harm to industry competition.

Why Did Compass Stock Drop?

After the Merger, information emerged confirming that the Offering Materials misrepresented and omitted material information. As the truth gradually emerged, the price of Compass shares declined sharply. At the commencement of this action, Compass stock closed at $9.19 per share-a decline of over 28% from the approximately $12.84 share price on the exchange date for the Merger.

What Can Compass Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Compass, Inc. securities as a result of the Merger may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the court no later than December 7, 2026. Contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Compass, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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