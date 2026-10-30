Democratic Super PAC's Spending In Indian-American Shah, Dandiya Races Tops $18 Million

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 30 (IANS) House Majority PAC, the main Democratic super PAC focused on the US House, has now reported spending more than $18 million in the races of Indian American Democrats Amish Shah in Arizona and Pia Dandiya in Florida, according to a review of Federal Election Commission filings.

The group's latest 24-hour report, signed on October 28 and covering spending dated October 27, puts its running total in Florida's 22nd congressional district at $12,098,456.27 and in Arizona's 1st district at $6,384,915.45, a combined $18,483,371.72.

The single day of spending added about $6.09 million across the two races. In Florida, the PAC reported $3,534,624 for television advertising against Republican Casey Askar, $339,120 for radio, $184,736 for digital ads and $54,930.88 for mail, along with $11,250 in digital ads supporting Dandiya.

In Arizona, it reported $1,911,519.65 for television ads against Republican Tom Feely and $58,008 for digital advertising. Shah, a physician and former Arizona state legislator, is running in a Phoenix-area seat.

The previous report, filed a day earlier, had put the FL-22 total at $7,973,795.39 and the AZ-1 total at $4,415,387.80.

The Republican side has also escalated in Florida. No Going Back PAC, a super PAC funded by MAGA Inc., the main outside group backing President Donald Trump, reported two more television buys against Dandiya through MHB Media: $1,516,950 dated October 26 and $1,450,800 dated October 28. That brings its total spending against her to $9,450,178.72, according to its filing.

Dandiya, meanwhile, reported raising $102,144.75 from 49 contributions on October 26 and 27 in a pre-election 48-hour notice. Donors included the Communications Workers of America's political arm, the United Auto Workers' V-CAP and Innovation for Good PAC, at $5,000 each, as well as campaign committees of sitting Democratic lawmakers.

Arizona's 1st district has drawn about $25.4 million in outside spending since the July primary, the most of any House race in the state, Phoenix broadcaster KTAR reported.

The spending figures come from self-reported electronic filings that have not yet been processed by the FEC and could be amended. Super PAC totals listed on each report are cumulative for the race, and the figures for media buys are often estimates.

Both seats are Democratic targets in the November 3 midterm elections. The scale of outside money makes the two contests among the most expensive involving Indian American candidates this cycle. Shah and Dandiya are both children of immigrants from India.