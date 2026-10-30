MENAFN - GetNews) Mechanical engineering researcher Justin Jadali is conducting graduate-level tissue engineering research at Yale University, focusing on alginate microparticle fabrication, calcium and zinc crosslinking strategies, and microvessel self-assembly in 3D gels and bioprinted skin models.

NEW HAVEN, CT - OCTOBER 29, 2026 - Justin Jadali, an M.S. candidate in mechanical engineering and materials science at Yale University, is conducting research on vascularization in tissue engineering systems, with a focus on alginate microparticle fabrication and crosslinking behavior. The work includes investigating microvessel formation and organization in three-dimensional biological environments.

At Yale, Justin Jadali fabricates and characterizes alginate microparticles and compares calcium and zinc crosslinking strategies. Cell culture experimentation and microscopy support the investigation of cellular and structural outcomes. Justin Jadali's vascularization research includes microvessel self-assembly in 3D gels and bioprinted skin models. Throughout, the work prioritizes reproducibility through controlled variables, detailed protocol documentation, and batch tracking.

Justin Jadali's academic path preceded the research program. After scoring a 36 on the ACT, he graduated high school at 16 and went on to earn three Associate of Science degrees in Physics, Mathematics, and Natural Sciences. He subsequently completed a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering at UCLA. His current research brings together materials processing, fabrication, and cell culture experimentation across engineering and wet-lab research environments.

Prior to graduate study, Justin Jadali gained experience building and managing teams in a startup environment. That operational experience informs the structured, documentation-focused approach applied to lab and research workflow design. His technical background also includes additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping for research and medical engineering applications.

The study of alginate-based systems in tissue vascularization forms part of biomedical engineering research into three-dimensional biological constructs. Justin Jadali's work at Yale investigates crosslinking strategies alongside microvessel self-assembly in tissue engineering systems.

About Justin Jadali

Justin Jadali is an M.S. candidate in mechanical engineering and materials science at Yale University, where his research focuses on alginate microparticle fabrication, crosslinking systems, and vascularization in tissue engineering applications. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA and three Associate of Science degrees in Physics, Mathematics, and Natural Sciences. Additional background and research information is available through Justin Jadali New Haven official website.