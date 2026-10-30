Assetize Opens Jersey Tokenised Issuance To UAE-Regulated Digital Asset Firms

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The tokenised stocks reaching the UAE through OKX, Kraken and Robinhood are issued from Jersey. Assetize's new Jersey trust company, with its UAE technology arm, lets local firms issue their own Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE,October. Assetize, the tokenisation group whose technology arm is based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has had its trust company registered in Jersey. The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has registered Assetize Financial Services (Jersey) Limited under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 to carry on trust company business. It is believed to be the first Jersey trust company established specifically to administer tokenisation structures.

Many of the tokenised stocks now reaching the UAE's regulated digital asset market are issued from Jersey. xStocks, the tokenised US stocks that OKX distributes, including on its UAE platform licensed by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), are issued by Backed Assets (JE) Limited, the Jersey issuer Kraken acquired in December 2025. Kraken received its full VARA licence in October 2026 and plans to offer xStocks to UAE clients. Robinhood, which received Dubai Financial Services Authority authorisation in October 2026 to make the DIFC its Middle East headquarters, issues its Stock Tokens through Robinhood Assets (Jersey) Limited. Jersey is now the leading issuer domicile for tokenised equities, with 27.4% of the global market by value as at September 2026, according to RWA data published by Jersey Finance.

With the registration, Assetize Financial Services (Jersey) Limited can administer Jersey issuance structures for UAE-regulated virtual asset service providers and other digital asset firms with technology operations provided by Assetize's DIFC-based technology arm, Assetize Technologies Middle East Delta Limited. A firm that today distributes tokenised products issued by others can also have its own issued through the same Jersey route. This covers tokenised stocks, real estate and other real world assets, managed strategies and tokenised interests in existing funds. Assetize has over USD 300 million of assets issued and serviced on its platform as at October 2026.

“Firms in the UAE are already distributing tokenised stocks issued from Jersey,” said Andrew Horbury, Founder of Assetize.“With a regulated trust company in Jersey now part of the group, and our technology arm in the DIFC, they can now issue their own through the same route, in one relationship, alongside the licences they already hold at home.”

About Assetize:

Assetize provides issuance as a service for tokenised capital markets. It gives sponsors, asset managers and asset owners pre-established issuance structures in leading international finance centres, regulated administration and the technology to bring institutional grade tokenised products to market across asset classes and chains. Its technology arm, Assetize Technologies Middle East Delta Limited, is based in the DIFC. assetize

Regulatory notice:

This announcement is issued by Assetize Limited, Jersey for information only. It is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or financial product, and it is not directed at retail investors. Assetize Financial Services (Jersey) Limited is registered with the Jersey Financial Services Commission under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 to carry on trust company business, and is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. Assetize Technologies Middle East Delta Limited is a technology company registered in the DIFC. It does not carry on financial services, does not arrange or advise on investments or financial services, and is not regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. No Assetize entity carries on regulated financial services or virtual asset activities in or from the UAE, and Assetize Limited and its issuance platform are not themselves regulated. Any offer or distribution of tokenised products in the UAE is a matter for the relevant UAE-regulated firm. References to Kraken, Backed, Robinhood and OKX are to publicly reported developments and do not imply any connection with, or endorsement of, Assetize.