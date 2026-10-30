Dubai Firm Gifts Employee Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Urus After She Closes $500 Million Deals In 2 Years (WATCH)

A Dubai-based real estate company has surprised one of its top-performing employees with an extraordinary reward – a brand-new Lamborghini Urus worth up to Rs 4 crore. Natalia Chavez, a leading real estate agent at Richkey Properties, received the luxury SUV after closing property deals worth more than $500 million (approximately Rs 4,400 crore) over two years.

The grand surprise took place during the company's third anniversary gala and awards night, where employees were recognised for their achievements. Chavez was named the company's Top Performer of 2026 and invited on stage to receive her trophy from founder and CEO Daban Othman.

However, just as she appeared ready to return to her seat after collecting the award, Othman stopped her and hinted that something more was waiting.

"Natalia, Natalia! Where are you going? You think we are finished? We are not finished yet, guys. I have something to show you. Are you ready?" he announced, building excitement among the audience.

Othman then began a countdown before a ribbon-cutting ceremony revealed a stunning blue Lamborghini Urus. The employee, who had apparently been expecting only an award, was left with an even bigger surprise as the luxury vehicle was unveiled.

The moment was captured in a video shared by Richkey Properties on Instagram. Celebrating her achievement, the company wrote: "This is what happens when you perform at Richkey! Big wins, bigger dreams. Congratulations @natalia_propiedades_dubai! You earned this."

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by RichKey Properties (@richkey_properties)

Chavez's Lamborghini gift was the highlight of an already successful evening. She also walked away with four major awards, reflecting her impressive performance throughout the year. She secured third place in the first quarter (Q1), before earning the Top Performer title in Q2 and Q3. She was subsequently recognised as the company's overall Top Performer of 2026.

Chavez also reflected on her professional growth, saying she knew Richkey Properties was the place where she could take her career to new heights.

The extravagant reward has also drawn attention to the earning potential of Dubai's competitive real estate market. According to the price range cited in the report, a Lamborghini Urus in Dubai costs between AED 900,000 and AED 1,550,000, approximately Rs 2.3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

The company's gesture has since attracted widespread attention online, with the video showcasing an unusual way of recognising outstanding employee performance.