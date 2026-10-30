'Koi Nahi Karega Shaadi': Cab Driver Questions Women Protesters, Woman's Reply Goes Viral

A woman's response to a cab driver's remarks about women who speak up against social issues has sparked a conversation on social media. The viral video captures the driver questioning whether women who protest against men and raise slogans against them will find someone willing to marry them. The woman's response was simple: getting married is a choice, not an obligation.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as @its__lawirl. A text overlay on the clip reads,“You accidentally hear what society really thinks about women who speak up.”

Recounting the incident, the woman explains that she was travelling in a cab and chatting with her friends. She casually addressed her female friends as“bhai”, which prompted the driver to comment on the way she spoke to them.

According to the video, the driver advised her against calling her female friends“bhai”. He reportedly questioned why women no longer trusted their own friends and brought up protests against social issues. Referring to slogans such as“mardon pe kya bharosa”, he suggested that women who expressed such views might find it difficult to get married.

The driver can be heard saying,“koi karega usse shaadi, koi nahi karega.”

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Jyoti | Law Student (@its__lawirl)

The woman, however, responded without hesitation:“Toh bhaiya, usko shaadi nahi karni hogi.”

The text overlay on the video highlights what the woman considered the underlying concern behind the driver's remarks:“Not why these women are protesting. Not what they are raising their voices against. But who will marry them?”

The driver reportedly continued the conversation, suggesting that even if such women did not get married, they would still end up performing all the responsibilities associated with marriage.

Sharing the video, the woman wrote,“What shocked me wasn't just the statement itself, but the mindset behind it. When women raise concerns about their safety, their rights, or the way society treats them, why does the conversation so quickly shift to their marriage prospects? Why is a woman's future still measured by whether a man would want to marry her?”

The clip has attracted considerable attention, with several Instagram users agreeing with her response.

One user commented,“She will marry or she will not. It's her choice, even if she decides to stay single. It's her choice. She booked your taxi for the ride, not your opinions about herself.”

Another user wrote,“Ye slogan bol ke mujhse koi shaadi nahi karenge, then I am happily doing it again.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments, saying that marriage or remaining single should be a woman's personal decision.