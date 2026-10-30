Military Takes Control Of Everything: Flash Explains How Private Air Defense Works

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced during a briefing by Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, a special advisor to the President.

“Private air defense-yes, of course, it works. We're already showing examples of how it works. We're not saying there will be any private 'Cheetahs,' for example. But when we say 'private air defense,' we're primarily referring to turrets, interceptors-a segment that, let's put it this way, has no active military application there. Because you can't just take some missiles and give them to 'Nova Poshta.' But what we're talking about here are mobile fire groups, solutions based on interceptors, and electronic warfare (EW) systems. In other words, private air defense can build EW networks. This is working very well right now. In other words, all weaponry must be approved by the military; the military controls the entire system, because many people think it works like this: I can buy air defense systems and do whatever I want-shoot wherever I want. No, it doesn't work that way. Private air defense companies build the infrastructure, implement measures, and invest money in it, but the military controls everything: target selection, where to fire, and how to fire. Because it cannot be done any other way-this is our country's sole defense system,” explained Beskrestnov.

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As reported by Ukrinform, nearly 100 companies have joined a pilot project to integrate enterprises-regardless of ownership structure-into Ukraine's air defense system.