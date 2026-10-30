Global Mofy AI CEO Yang Haogang Attends 2026 Hurun Report Entrepreneurs Summit Following 2025 Hurun U35 China Entrepreneur Pioneers Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores the company's leadership in technology innovation and its continued exploration of generative AI applications

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) (“Global Mofy” or the“Company”), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider focused on virtual content production and related digital technologies, announced today that its CEO, Yang Haogang, was recognized in the“2025 Hurun U35 China Entrepreneur Pioneers” selection and attended the 2026 Hurun Report Entrepreneurs Summit, held on October 29, 2026, in Beijing, China.

Organized by Hurun Report, the summit brings together entrepreneurs and industry participants from technology, investment, culture, and other sectors to exchange perspectives on business development, innovation, and emerging industry trends. Yang's participation provided an opportunity for Global Mofy to engage with a broader community of business leaders and explore developments shaping the technology and digital content industries.

Advancing Generative AI Applications in Digital Content

Global Mofy is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and related digital technology businesses. The Company focuses on integrating artificial intelligence capabilities into digital content workflows and exploring applications across content creation, digital assets, and commercial use cases.

As generative AI continues to evolve, the digital content industry is experiencing changes in production tools, creative workflows, and business models. AI-powered technologies are creating new opportunities to improve production efficiency, expand creative possibilities, and support the development of new digital applications.

Global Mofy continues to focus on the development and practical application of AI technologies, exploring opportunities to integrate its technology capabilities with evolving market needs and commercial scenarios.

Supporting Long-Term Growth Through Innovation and Industry Engagement

Sustainable business development requires the continued alignment of technological innovation, operational capabilities, and market demand. Yang's 2025 Hurun U35 China Entrepreneur Pioneers recognition and participation in the 2026 Hurun Report Entrepreneurs Summit marked an important milestone in his professional journey and provide a platform for broader engagement with the entrepreneurial and technology communities.

Looking ahead, Global Mofy intends to continue exploring opportunities in generative AI and digital content technologies, advancing the integration of technology capabilities with practical applications while monitoring industry developments and potential collaboration opportunities.

The Company remains focused on technology-driven development and practical commercial applications as it seeks to participate in the evolving AI ecosystem and pursue long-term value creation for shareholders, customers, and business partners.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary“Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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