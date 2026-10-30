Empower And ELIPS Successfully Renew International ISO Certifications
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,October 2026: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, and ELIPS, Empower's wholly owned subsidiary and a leader in innovative thermal solutions and pre-insulated pipe manufacturing, have renewed their international ISO certifications, reflecting the two companies' continued commitment to adopting global best practices and maintaining the highest standards of quality, sustainability and corporate excellence. The certifications cover the Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015) and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018). They were renewed following the successful audits and assessments conducted by the international certification body Bureau Veritas in accordance with internationally accredited standards. Empower has also renewed its Information Security Management System certification (ISO 27001:2022) under the latest version of the internationally recognised information security standard, reaffirming the company's commitment to applying the highest standards of information and data protection and strengthening governance, risk management and compliance with international requirements. This achievement extends Empower's 20-year track record of obtaining ISO certifications from Bureau Veritas, reflecting its consistent approach to developing its management and operational systems and keeping them aligned with the best global standards and practices. Bureau Veritas conducted a series of audits and assessments at Empower's headquarters and a number of its district cooling plants, as well as the ELIPS manufacturing facility in Jebel Ali. The assessments covered various aspects of quality, environmental, occupational health and safety, and information security management systems, reflecting both companies' commitment to continuously enhancing their performance, improving operational efficiency, and maintaining compliance with international best practices. “The renewal of our ISO certifications affirms our firm commitment to the vision and directives of our wise leadership in embedding a culture of excellence and sustainability and adopting global best practices across all areas of our work. These certifications are practical confirmation of the efficiency of our management and operational systems, and of our commitment to continuous improvement and the highest standards of quality, environment, occupational health and safety, and information security. Our 20-year collaboration with Bureau Veritas reflects the continuity of this approach and our ability to keep pace with the evolution of international standards and their requirements. At Empower and ELIPS, we continue to develop our operations and strengthen a culture of responsibility and compliance, reinforcing the trust of our customers and partners, raising levels of efficiency and quality, and supporting Dubai's journey towards a more sustainable future,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower and Chairman of ELIPS. Empower and ELIPS continue to foster a corporate culture based on continuous improvement and compliance with international standards, enhancing operational efficiency and service quality in supporting their objectives of achieving the highest levels of performance and sustainability. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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