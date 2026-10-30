Ti22 Launches Mission Visible Teams To Build Trusted Executive Voices

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Ti22 will launch Mission Visible Teams, a new structured leadership development programme for corporations. The complimentary launch event will take place on 6th November 2026 at Omic Cultural Hub, Dubai. Centred on visibility, the programme combines thought leadership mentorship, personal branding and media training, helping organisations develop their CEOs, leaders and executives into credible, trusted voices for their business and their industry. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Today, a company's reputation is increasingly shaped by the people who lead it. In fact, 64% of business decision-makers trust thought leadership more than traditional marketing, according to research by Edelman and LinkedIn. Clients, partners, investors and future talent want to hear directly from senior leaders, yet many executives with deep expertise remain largely invisible beyond their own organisation.

Mission Visible Teams has been designed to close that gap. Through one-to-one mentorship and hands-on media training, it helps executives define what they stand for, share their expertise with confidence, and build a visible, credible presence that strengthens both their own profile and their organisation's reputation.

The programme builds on Ti22's years of experience behind the camera, producing content for global brands, government entities and broadcasters. Through its Mission Visible programme, Ti22 trains CEOs and senior leaders to communicate with confidence. Mission Visible Teams now extends that expertise to support wider leadership teams.

The launch event will bring together CEOs, senior business leaders, HR Directors and Communications Directors for a morning of insight and discussion.

The programme includes:

. An introduction to Mission Visible Teams: a presentation on the programme, how it works, and the results organisations can expect.

. A keynote on visibility in B2B, exploring why leaders' personal presence matters more than ever, delivered by a LinkedIn spokesperson.

. A discussion between Reim El Houni, CEO, Ti22 Films, and Hussein Wehbi, Executive Managing Director, SeaFrigo.

Reim El Houni, CEO, Ti22 Films, said:“Every organisation has leaders with valuable expertise, but too often that knowledge stays behind closed doors. In business, people buy from people, and they choose to work with leaders they know and trust. Mission Visible Teams gives companies a structured way to develop their executives into confident, credible voices, so they don't just lead their teams, they help shape the conversation in their industry.”

Event details:

. Event: Mission Visible Teams Launch

. Date: Friday, 6th November 2026

. Time: 10am – 12pm

. Venue: Omic Cultural Hub, Goshi Warehouse City #110, Al Quoz, Dubai

. Register: f3jH4zf8YjzZmGam9

About Ti22 Films:

Ti22 Films is an award-winning production company based in the UAE, specialising in end-to-end video and television solutions that span concept development, filming, post-production, and delivery. Known for its creative excellence and strategic storytelling, Ti22 Films works with global brands, government entities, and broadcasters to produce impactful content across formats, including television shows, commercials, animations, and large-scale event coverage. With a portfolio that includes high-profile projects for Expo 2020, COP28, and the Untold music festival, Ti22 has earned 30 international accolades, including a Cannes Corporate Media & TV Award and multiple New York Festival Awards. Drawing on its media expertise, Ti22 also trains CEOs and senior leaders across industries to communicate with confidence through its Mission Visible programme. The company is also the proud producer of the daily show DXB Today on Dubai One TV.