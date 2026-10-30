Press Release: Fastercapital's Equitypilot To Help Shape Pacific Region's Major Cultural Attraction

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Fiji's tourism economy is seeking high-value, experience-led offerings beyond its resort and beach product. With 929,740 international visitors in 2023 contributing FJD 3.22... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Suva, Fiji & Dubai, UAE

Fiji's tourism economy is seeking high-value, experience-led offerings beyond its resort and beach product. With 929,740 international visitors in 2023 contributing FJD 3.22 billion to the economy, there is a clear opportunity to diversify visitor experiences and extend stay lengths and spend. A landmark cultural theme park can attract new segments, support domestic education outcomes, and distribute economic benefits more broadly across communities and sectors.

What the Startup Delivers?

Burotukula Viti Cultural, Educational and Amusement Theme Park is a concept led by LEB Consultancy and Scruffy Dog Creative Group to create an immersive, culturally authentic attraction rooted in Fijian narratives and mythology. The business case will translate creative concept work into an investment-grade submission that includes market demand analysis, economic impact assessment, ESG and climate resilience appraisal, financial modeling, stakeholder engagement, and a clear implementation roadmap aligned with national planning frameworks.

Why Now?

Global visitor preferences are shifting toward authentic cultural experiences and learning-led tourism. Fiji's strong core source markets (Australia, New Zealand, United States) and high visitor satisfaction rates create a timely market window. The proposal also aligns with Fiji's National Sustainable Tourism Framework and Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) requirements, providing a mechanism to secure public and private funding while safeguarding cultural and environmental values.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Under EquityPilot, FasterCapital will work with LEB Consultancy and the ODIN360 team to: – Finalise the business case scope and stakeholder engagement plan – Validate market assumptions and prioritise feasibility study elements – Establish delivery governance, reporting cadence, and immediate lead milestones This phase is focused on establishing clear decision points for the broader 9-month business case development.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Burotukula-Viti Cultural, Educational and Amusement Theme Park through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder background

Joe of LEB Consultancy conceived the Burotukula-Viti vision and will lead project delivery. LEB Consultancy brings Pacific-focused land, environmental and community engagement expertise and will coordinate local architects, engineers and cultural advisors to ensure authenticity and local benefit.

Next 90 Days

The project will complete an inception phase, initiate stakeholder consultations with traditional owners and authorities, and deliver a situation analysis and draft engagement report. These outputs will frame the feasibility and options assessment work that follows.

About Startup

Burotukula-Viti Cultural, Educational and Amusement Theme Park is a Fiji-led initiative to develop a culturally grounded, sustainable theme park that combines storytelling, education and family entertainment. The initiative seeks to broaden visitor choice in Fiji, support job creation, and embed community ownership and environmental stewardship in all development phases.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.