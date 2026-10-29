Pass Kindness Forward Calls The World To Pass Over 1 Billion Acts Of Kindness Forward From November 2026 To January 2027

What if kindness went viral?

A small act of kindness can change someones life

1 Billion Acts of Kindness

One act of kindness today could inspire a billion more

Pass Kindness Forward in Times Square

The Pass Kindness Forward phenomenon is expanding globally, bringing together organizations, communities, and individuals for Kindness Season

- Chin, Founder of Pass Kindness ForwardNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What would happen if people around the world committed to one act of kindness?That is the idea behind Passing Kindness Forward's most ambitious call to action yet: inspiring over 1 billion acts of kindness worldwide in 92 days.Born in Puerto Rico through the nonprofit Te Amo PR, Pásalo Pa'lante, meaning“pass it forward,” is expanding from its original goal of inspiring 1 million acts of kindness across the island to a global phenomenon connecting people, organizations and communities under one shared mission: share kindness, receive kindness and pass it forward.The campaign, known as Kindness Season, will run from November 1, 2026 through January 31, 2027, bringing together kindness organizations, nonprofits, schools, faith communities, companies, governments, ambassadors and individuals across countries and cultures.Pásalo Pa'lante takes its name from the Puerto Rican phrase meaning“pass it forward,” a simple but powerful idea that one act of kindness can inspire another, creating a chain that continues from person to person.The idea is simple: do something kind for someone, then encourage that person to pass kindness forward to someone else. One act becomes two. Two become four. And a single moment of generosity has the potential to travel far beyond the person who started it.“We are living in the most digitally connected in the history of the world, but also the most humanly disconnected. We're focused on making kindness go viral, inspiring a global shift toward greater peace, love, and compassion. We envision a more peaceful, harmonious, and united world, where kindness brings people together across cultures, communities, and borders,” says Chin, founder of Te Amo PR and Pass Kindness Forward.“This season, we challenge people around the world to commit to performing at least one act of kindness. After each act, we encourage them to inspire someone else by sharing three simple words: 'Pass Kindness Forward.' Together, we can share kindness that reaches every corner of the world.”An Island That Knows What It Means to Be CarriedPásalo Pa'lante emerged from an island that has spent much of the past decade navigating hurricanes, earthquakes, blackouts, and economic challenges, experiences that repeatedly demonstrated the power of neighbors helping neighbors.In moments of crisis, kindness was not an abstract idea. It looked like someone arriving with a generator, sharing a plate of food, clearing debris, fixing a roof, offering a phone charger, or simply showing up when another person needed help.Those experiences helped shape a central belief behind Pásalo Pa'lante: strong communities are built through relationships, and those relationships are strengthened one act at a time.Puerto Rico experienced kindness through people who showed up for one another. Pass Kindness Forward takes that instinct, the simple act of passing something good forward, and invites the rest of the world to make it their own.Why 1 Billion?The leap from 1 million to over 1 billion reflects the extraordinary evolution of Pásalo Pa'lante, born in Puerto Rico and now bringing the world together around kindness.Pass Kindness Forward is bringing together individuals and organizations centered on kindness, amplifying the events, experiences, and people already passing kindness forward. By connecting these efforts through collective momentum and a global platform, Pass Kindness Forward aims to demonstrate what becomes possible when acts of kindness happening around the world are seen, shared, and amplified together.“No single organization gets to a billion,” says Sir Kaya Redford, Global Leadership Development for Pass Kindness Forward.“A billion happens when thousands of organizations and millions of people who are already leading with kindness come together around a shared intention. Acts of kindness are happening every day, all over the world. Pass Kindness Forward is about connecting those acts, elevating them, and showing what becomes possible when we pass kindness forward across the globe.”One billion acts over 92 days equals approximately 11 million acts each day. Across a world of more than 8 billion people, the goal could be reached if people all around the world committed to doing acts of kindness."We live in a world where one act of cruelty can travel around the globe in seconds. Imagine what could happen if we gave kindness that same power. Kindness is not a small gesture. It is a force capable of restoring dignity, rebuilding hope, and reminding humanity of what connects us,” says Ava Manuel, Pass Kindness Forwards, Outreach Lead.A Global Season Powered by Local KindnessPass Kindness Forward is inviting participation from organizations and individuals around the world, including: Individuals and families turning everyday moments into opportunities to pass kindness forwardKindness-centered organizations aligning existing initiatives with the global season- Nonprofits and NGOs serving communities through food assistance, housing, health, disaster relief, youth services, and community development- Schools, universities, and educators creating classroom challenges, campus activations, and service-learning opportunities- Faith communities mobilizing congregations around service and generosity- Companies and employers activating employees, customers, and corporate giving programs- Municipalities and governments creating proclamations, public campaigns, and civic challenges- Ambassadors bringing Pass Kindness Forward into their countries, languages, and networksParticipation is free. Individuals and organizations are empowered to bring kindness forward in ways that are authentic and meaningful to their own communities.Campaign resources are available for adaptation across languages and cultures, with local ambassadors and partners helping bring Pass Kindness Forward to life within their communities.“Kindness belongs to everyone, and every person has the ability to contribute,” says Alisha Magnus-Louis, Pass Kindness Forward Champion & Media Lead.“Pásalo Pa'lante began in Puerto Rico, but the idea of passing kindness forward has no borders. Whether you're one person, a family, a classroom, an organization, or an entire community, you can choose how you show kindness, how you pass it forward, and how many people you inspire to do the same. A billion becomes possible when each of us recognizes the role we can play.”How Kindness Season WorksParticipation is intentionally simple:1. Commit. Individuals and organizations pledge the number of acts of kindness they intend to inspire.2. Act. Help, encourage, serve, give, thank, forgive, listen, support, or uplift someone.3. Pass it forward. Invite the recipient to do something kind for someone else.4. Share and count. Participants log and share their acts, contributing to a public global tally throughout the season.Through Passkindnessforward, individuals and organizations can pledge their commitment to kindness, track the acts they inspire and share their stories across social media. Through the Pass Kindness Forward app, participants can watch their acts travel forward as others continue the chain, making the collective impact of kindness visible across communities and around the world.The count is designed as an honor-based measure of participation and momentum. At its heart, Pass Kindness Forward is about inspiring action and encouraging kindness to continue from one person to the next.Why November Through JanuaryKindness Season intentionally extends beyond the traditional year-end giving period.From November through January, communities around the world observe holidays, traditions, and cultural moments centered on gratitude, generosity, family, reflection, and renewal. By connecting those months under one global season, Pass Kindness Forward aims to transform individual moments of goodwill into sustained action.The January conclusion is particularly intentional: kindness should not end when the holidays do - it should carry forward into the new year.“December is filled with messages about giving,” says Lisa Tan, Director of Global Outreach.“But community, connection, and support continue year-round. Kindness Season is about carrying that spirit forward.”Join the Global CountOrganizations, communities, and individuals can participate in Kindness Season beginning November 1, 2026.To join Pass Kindness Forward, make a kindness pledge and begin passing kindness forward, visit Passkindnessforward.Media inquiries:...Over one billion acts. Ninety-two days. One simple idea: pass it forward.Media assets: Logos, brand guidelines, campaign imagery, b-roll, and partner-ready graphics are available upon request at....About Pass Kindness ForwardPass Kindness Forward, born from Pásalo Pa'lante (“pass it forward”), is a global kindness phenomenon born in Puerto Rico and built on a simple belief: kindness becomes more powerful when it is shared, repeated, and passed from person to person. Through individuals, families, schools, nonprofits, companies, municipalities, faith communities, and ambassadors around the world, Pass Kindness Forward connects and celebrates acts of kindness while creating a global platform to see their collective impact.Through public participation, ambassadors, community campaigns, educational activations, and global storytelling, Pass Kindness Forward is building a worldwide movement to connect acts of kindness across communities and borders. Learn more and join at Passkindnessforard.To find and connect with Pass Kindness Forward, visit:Website:Instagram:Facebook:TikTok: @kindnessforwardX:Pinterest:LinkedIn:YouTube:About Te Amo PRTe Amo PR is an IRS-recognized U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Juan, Puerto Rico (EIN 66-0975633). Pásalo Pa'lante is an initiative of Te Amo PR. Donations support community activations, educational resources, kindness campaigns, volunteer coordination and global infrastructure and are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by U.S. law.Learn more about Pásalo Pa'lante at PasskindnessforwardMedia Contact:Alisha Magnus-LouisPass Kindness Forward Media Team...Passkindnessforward

Alisha Magnus-Louis

The Hyphenate Group

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Pass Kindness Forward

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Pass Kindness Forward Calls the World to Pass Over 1 Billion Acts of Kindness Forward From November 2026 to January 2027 News Provided By TeAmoPR Corp October 30, 2026, 03:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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