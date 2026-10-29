Acer Introduces Veriton RI110 AI Mini Workstation For Powering Hybrid Agentic AI Workloads
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 358H and Intel Arc B390 graphics, the new Acer Veriton RI110 delivers high-performance, local AI computing for design, inference, and content creation, with support for AI models of up to 120 billion parameters. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
-
The device enables users to download and deploy their preferred agentic AI solution, including the new Acer Qubi Claw.
OCuLink connectivity delivers up to 64 Gbps bandwidth for desktop-class GPU and storage expansion in a compact design.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment