Acer Introduces Veriton RI110 AI Mini Workstation For Powering Hybrid Agentic AI Workloads

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 358H and Intel Arc B390 graphics, the new Acer Veriton RI110 delivers high-performance, local AI computing for design, inference, and content creation, with support for AI models of up to 120 billion parameters. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The device enables users to download and deploy their preferred agentic AI solution, including the new Acer Qubi Claw. OCuLink connectivity delivers up to 64 Gbps bandwidth for desktop-class GPU and storage expansion in a compact design.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Acer announced the Acer Veriton RI110 AI Mini Workstation, a compact yet powerful device engineered for organizations looking to accelerate AI innovation without compromising space, performance, or security. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 358H and Windows 11 Pro, the system delivers high-performance AI computing to expedite AI-assisted content creation, inference, design, and everyday productivity. Designed for modern AI workflows, the Veriton RI110 delivers the scalability and intelligence organizations require to balance local and cloud resources with the performance professionals expect.

Performance for Advanced AI Workflows:

Built to support up to 120 billion parameter AI models, the Acer Veriton RI110 pairs an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 358H with Intel Arc B390 graphics to deliver responsive performance across content creation, development, and AI-powered applications[1]. Complemented by up to 96 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 4 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, the system enables fast multitasking and effective handling of complex datasets, models, and creative projects.

As a Copilot+ PC on Windows 11 Pro, Veriton RI110 also provides intelligent AI tools that help streamline everyday tasks and boost productivity[2]. From assisting with content creation to enhancing collaboration and workflow efficiency, it helps professionals accomplish more in less time and to focus on higher-value work.

Unleashing Hybrid Agentic AI:

The Veriton RI110 comes equipped to tap into the full potential of hybrid agentic AI, supporting sandbox environments for privacy and security. The device aims to maximize choice for users, enabling them to download and deploy their preferred AI agents, including the new Acer Qubi Claw.

For automating everyday tasks, Acer Qubi Claw is Acer's handy agentic AI solution that can run local workflows in an isolated sandbox environment for maintaining data security. Coming with one-click installation, quick and easy setup, and ready-to-use AI skills, it helps AI models reason, plan, and act to automate tasks while protecting sensitive data. With the ability to schedule tasks autonomously or as needed, its initial skills include conducting in-depth research online, recommending travel itineraries and schedules, and capturing and translating audio into text notes. Acer Qubi Claw will continue to expand support for compatible AI models, skills, and channels.

OCuLink Connectivity for Unlocking Greater Performance:

Further enhancing scalability, the Acer Veriton RI110 features OCuLink connectivity for high-performance expansion for AI computing, machine learning, 3D rendering, content creation, and professional workstation applications. The dedicated PCIe 4.0 x4 interface enables direct connections to external GPUs and high-speed NVMe storage, delivering up to 64 Gbps of bandwidth. Unlike traditional connections that add extra processing steps, OCuLink provides a faster, more efficient link to external devices, resulting in lower latency and improved performance.

The Veriton RI110 also delivers versatile connectivity for AI, creative, and business workflows, with a wide range of high-speed ports, display outputs, and expansion options to support evolving workplace needs. Wi‐Fi 7 and Bluetooth5.4 provide fast, reliable connectivity, and fingerprint authentication helps safeguard sensitive information and simplify secure sign-ins.