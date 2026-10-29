Talabat Launches 'Talabat Grow' In Collaboration With QSTP

MENAFN - Gulf Times) talabat aims to onboard more than 180 local restaurants in Qatar over the next 12 months through a new initiative offering subsidised commissions, business training and personalised guidance to help small businesses grow sustainably.

Launched in collaboration with Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), talabat grow seeks to help homegrown restaurants navigate rising costs, competition and operational challenges while expanding their customer base.

Moaiad Aqel, managing director of talabat Qatar, said the initiative was designed to give restaurant partners practical support beyond food delivery, combining immediate financial relief with guidance to strengthen their businesses over the long term.

“We launched talabat grow because we believe supporting local restaurants goes beyond helping them deliver food,” Aqel told Gulf Times.

“Small businesses are facing growing costs and competition, and we want to help them navigate these challenges. Through talabat grow, we're turning our platform's reach and expertise into practical support that helps homegrown restaurants build for the future,” he said.

The initiative will offer participating restaurants subsidised commissions, a two-week training programme and ongoing one-to-one guidance from talabat's team.

According to Aqel, the combination is intended to help businesses improve their financial position while developing the skills needed to manage operations more efficiently and attract new customers.

“We're combining immediate financial relief with long-term business support,” he said, explaining that restaurants would benefit from lower commission costs while learning ways to improve their business performance.

The training and individual guidance are expected to help participating restaurants address operational challenges and make better use of the opportunities available through the delivery platform.

For small restaurant owners, managing expenses while maintaining service quality and attracting customers can be challenging. The initiative seeks to address these pressures by pairing financial support with practical business guidance rather than focusing solely on increasing orders.

Aqel said talabat's broader priority in Qatar remained creating greater value for customers and restaurant partners, with continued investment in delivery services and initiatives designed to support businesses.

“Our priority is to keep creating more value for our customers and restaurant partners here in Qatar,” he said.

“That means strengthening our delivery services while investing in initiatives like talabat grow and talabat Kitchen,” he added.

Onboarding more than 180 local restaurants over the next 12 months is a key milestone for the programme, with the company aiming to help participating businesses expand their reach and develop their operations.

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