Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Quarterly Report, Completes Golden Gate Drilling Program In September Quarter

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Adelaide, Oct 29, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution completed 42 diamond core holes totalling 12,236m, reported further gold results at Golden Gate South and commenced Nasdaq trading.Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) completed its 2026 Golden Gate diamond drilling program at the Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, USA, during the quarter ended 30 September 2026, with initial assays extending known gold mineralisation at least 2,000m south of Golden Gate North.Golden Gate drilling and exploration resultsThe completed program tested extensions of gold mineralisation and tungsten targets across Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South. It also targeted tungsten mineralisation around historical mine workings and a broad tungsten-in-soil anomaly at Golden Gate South.During the quarter, Resolution reported gold assays from six diamond holes at Golden Gate South. Gold mineralisation was identified in all six holes, defining an approximately 600m-wide mineralised zone on the southernmost drill section, with less continuous mineralisation on the western side.Initial results included 305.7m @ 0.64 g/t Au from surface in HH-GG26-003C.Results from HH-GG26-004C included 7.2m @ 2.35 g/t Au from 58.1m, including 1.0m @ 14.8 g/t Au from 62.1m. HH-GG26-005C returned 10.2m @ 1.83 g/t Au from 58.05m, including 1.0m @ 7.0 g/t Au from 58.05m.The six holes were designed to test the southern extension of the Golden Gate Shear Zone. Different drill orientations were selected to evaluate the geometry and geological controls of the target zone.Nasdaq tradingResolution's American Depositary Shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on 9 September 2026, U.S. time, under the ticker RML. Each ADS represents 200 ordinary shares. The secondary listing complements the Company's primary ASX listing.No capital raising accompanied the listing. It is intended to broaden access for U.S. investors and support Resolution's U.S. market strategy, but does not itself provide project funding or assure future funding outcomes.Financial position and fundingThe activities report states that Resolution held $1.64 million in cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 2026. It reports exploration expenditure of $6.34 million during the September quarter, primarily associated with Horse Heaven drilling, related expenditures and labour for technical consultants.Resolution also reported entering into an agreement with Harbour Capital Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd, managed by Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited, under which Oakley Capital will source funds through a loan facility of up to $10 million.The Company states that the first $2.5 million will be drawn down immediately, with discretion for an additional $2.5 million to be drawn at Resolution's election. The remaining $5.0 million can be drawn down in $2.5 million tranches by mutual agreement.Amounts drawn attract 12% interest per annum and have a 6 month maturity from the date of drawdown.The lender fee comprises 15,000,000 quoted options for each $2.5 million drawdown, with an exercise price of $0.10 and expiry of 30 November 2029 (ASX- RMLOD). Oakley Capital will receive a 6% cash fee on amounts drawn down, 3% in shares of the loan facility and 30,000,000 Options.The issue of all securities under the facility is subject to shareholder approval at a future meeting of the Company. No other fees are to be paid under the facility.Post-quarter-end results and next stepsAfter quarter-end, on 26 October 2026, Resolution reported assays from the first three Golden Gate North holes of the 2026 season.Results included 324 metres (1,060 ft) @ 0.49 g/t gold (Au) from surface in HH-GG26-032C and 322 metres (1,055 ft) @ 0.37 g/t Au from surface in HH-GG26-031C.Resolution's near-term focus is completing the processing of drill results from the 2026 program. The Company is also progressing permitting for planned 2027 exploration programs at Antimony Ridge and Golden Gate, developing a plan to process existing tungsten stockpiles and advancing ongoing metallurgical testing.*To view September Quarterly Report, please visit:Editorial Note:This media release has been independently prepared by ABN Newswire editorial staff based on Resolution Minerals' September 2026 Quaterly Report. It is intended as an editorial summary of information disclosed in that report and should be read in conjunction with Resolution Minerals' full ASX announcement. All financial, operational and post-reporting-period information in this editorial has been sourced from the Company's report.About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.