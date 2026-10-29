Defense Stocks Wrap Up October 29, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI anddefense stocks, reports on defense stocks trading on Thursday October 29th as investors turned to the defense sector as tech leaders fell.

Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG ) closed down at $282.32 -39.57 (-12.29%) on an earnings miss and dragged investor sentiment down for the tech sector.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII ), the nation's largest shipbuilder led the defense higher following third quarter news. HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies.

The stock closed at $316.59 +37.32 (+13.37%) with a day's high of $327.75.

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Highlights

Record third quarter revenues of $3.5 billion Third quarter net earnings were $217 million or $5.48 diluted earnings per share New contract awards in the third quarter totaled $32.4 billion Company raises the FY26 shipbuilding revenue guidance range to between $10.5 and $10.7 billion1 Company reaffirms FY26 shipbuilding operating margin2 guidance range of 6.0 to 6.5 percent1 Company reaffirms previously issued FY26 free cash flow outlook

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ), a technology company focused on advanced defense and autonomous systems closed at $2.8900 +0.2800 (+10.73%) with a day's high of $3.18.

In late September VisionWave announced that it countersigned and accepted a purchase order from Metal Machinery Components Trading FZCO, a trading company registered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for 200 STRATUM VARAN heavy wheeled unmanned ground vehicles at an aggregate base purchase price of $20 million. The Customer is not the end user of the vehicles and has advised the Company that it may act in relation to more than one prospective end user, each of which must be disclosed to and approved by VisionWave. VisionWave's obligations to commence production, incur procurement commitments or make any delivery are subject to conditions that have not been satisfied, as described below.

If and when certain conditions are satisfied or waived, deliveries are contemplated in three batches - 70 vehicles within 12 months, 70 vehicles in months 13 through 24 and 60 vehicles in months 25 through 36 - in each case measured from the date on which the last condition is satisfied or waived, and not from the date of the purchase order or of this release.

The purchase order provides for an advance payment of $2 million, representing 10% of the order value, to be secured by an advance-payment bank guarantee, with the balance payable against production, inspection and acceptance, and delivery milestones for each batch.

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Martin ( href="">NYSE: LM ) closed up at $643.61 +13.85 (+2.20%). On October 22nd Lockheed reported third quarter 2026 sales of $20.7 billion, compared to $18.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Net earnings in the third quarter of 2026 were $1.8 billion, or $7.97 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $6.95 per share. Cash from operations was $3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Free cash flow was $3.0 billion in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Backlog grew 27% since the second quarter of 2026, setting another new record at $292.0 billion.

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Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) closed at $562.52 +9.75 (+1.76%) with a day's high of $569.00

RTX (NYSE: RTX ) closed the day at 199.40 +3.56 (+1.82%) with additional gains after hours.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:ITA ) closed at $214.49 +6.75 (+3.25%).

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