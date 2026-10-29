Dumonet Lands Barzan Cup, Reverberate Reigns In Thoroughbred Guineas

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dumonet made his mark in Qatar with a first local victory, landing the 1600m Thoroughbred feature to claim the QA Gr3 Barzan Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Thursday and take his career tally to five wins.

The sixth meeting of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's domestic calendar featured nine races, with the Guineas and Barzan Cup Meeting producing an exciting night of action.

Dumonet, a four-year-old bay gelding, stayed close to the pace before producing a decisive late charge in the final 100m to edge Thor's Hammer by a neck, with Evergreen finishing a further head behind. Owned by Nasser Essa al-Kuwari, he is trained by Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki and was ridden by Patrick Cosgrave.

QREC Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah presented the trophy.

In the penultimate contest of the day, Reverberate claimed the QA Gr3 Thoroughbred Guineas with a thrilling neck victory over August George. Improving on his third-place finish on seasonal reappearance, the chestnut gelding secured the prestigious title for owner Fahad Ali al-Arumaihi, trainer Hamad al-Jehani and jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, who both completed trebles on the card. QREC Chairman al-Attiyah presented the trophy.

Meanwhile, Dinar made a winning debut, producing a powerful late surge to claim the Local Thoroughbred Guineas title. Coming from behind, the grey gelding swept past the field to seal victory for Wathnan Racing and trainer Alban de Mieulle, with Jefferson Smith in the saddle. QREC Chairman al-Attiyah presented the trophy.

Khaddah captured the Purebred Arabian Guineas for four-years-old, following his runner-up finish in a Gr3 contest at Warsaw last month. The Wathnan Racing-owned grey colt pulled clear in the closing stages to win by 21⁄2 lengths under Soufiane Saadi for trainer De Mieulle. Eng. Osama Omer al-Dafea presented the trophy.

Ghara made a winning seasonal return, capturing the 2000m Purebred Arabian Sheraouh Island Cup. The five-year-old mare produced a strong finish under jockey Boudot to score by a length for Al Wasmiyah Farm and trainer al-Jehani, having finished runner-up in the Gr1 Qatar Gold Sword in April.

RESULTS

6th Al Rayyan Race Meeting – Guineas and Barzan Cup

WINNERS: Horse, Trainer, Jockey

1 - Barzan Cup, Thoroughbreds, QA Gr3

Dumonet, Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Patrick Cosgrave

2 - Thoroughbred Guineas, QA Gr3

Reverberate, Hamad al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

3 - Thoroughbred Open Race

Thunder Flow, Hamad al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

4 - Local Thoroughbred Guineas

Dinar, Alban de Mieulle, Jefferson Smith

5 - Purebred Arabian Guineas

Khaddah, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

6 - Sheraouh Island Cup. Purebred Arabians

Ghara, Hamad al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

7 - Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95

Forceful Speed, Debbie Mountain, Faleh Bughenaim

8 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden

Itemad Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

9 - Thoroughbred Maiden

Cuban Heels, Debbie Mountain, Alberto Sanna

Al Rayyan Racecourse Dumonet QREC