CNN's 'Global Perspectives' Series Makes Middle East And Gulf Debut In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) CNN's flagship "Global Perspectives" events series made its Middle East and Gulf debut in Doha on Thursday with the launch of "Global Perspectives: In Doha," bringing together prominent international leaders and experts to examine the forces reshaping politics, the global economy, technology, investment, culture, sports and media.

Organized by CNN in partnership with Media City Qatar, the event's host partner, the Doha edition provides a platform for dialogue on the key issues, trends and developments shaping the global landscape.

In his opening remarks, HE Chairman of Media City Qatar Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani underscored the importance of dialogue, the exchange of perspectives and mutual understanding, saying Doha's hosting of the event reflected its role as a meeting point for ideas and expertise from around the world.

He said Media City Qatar was building an integrated media ecosystem that connects international organizations with the region, its people and its ideas, while amplifying regional voices on the global stage and fostering a deeper international understanding of the Middle East, its priorities and its evolving landscape.

The ecosystem comprises more than 550 licensed companies, around 70 percent of which are based outside the region, including leading international media organizations, he noted.

Media City Qatar has also supported more than 30 local projects across documentaries, drama series, films, gaming and podcasts. Two original Arabic drama series have recently completed production, while three film companies licensed by Media City Qatar have been selected to participate in an international film festival this year.

Highlighting the partnership with CNN, HE Al-Thani pointed to the CNN Academy's first program in Qatar, held last week, which brought together 35 students from universities across the country for practical training with experienced journalists in storytelling, mobile journalism, news verification and field reporting.

He expressed hope that the discussions would deepen understanding of the region and challenge preconceived notions about the world, stressing that the exchange of expertise and perspectives was essential to understanding the forces driving global change.

For his part, Sir Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, praised Qatar's steadfast commitment to diplomacy and dialogue during exceptionally challenging times, noting that its efforts extended beyond resolving conflicts to laying the groundwork for a more prosperous and cooperative future.

He said CNN had maintained a presence in the region for nearly 25 years, with its operation in Qatar strengthening its ability to bring coverage of the Middle East to audiences across the region and worldwide. The presence also enabled the network to deepen its partnerships in Qatar and across the region, learn from local experiences in innovation and achievement, and work with its partners to create added value.

Thompson said the network's experience over the past year had further deepened its appreciation of Qatar's resilience and adaptability, as well as the opportunities the country offers.

He also commended the CNN team behind the event's program and thanked the speakers who had traveled from around the world to take part, highlighting the partnership with Media City Qatar as instrumental to the event's success.

Moderated by leading CNN anchors and correspondents, the event's sessions explore key developments shaping artificial intelligence, the global economy, energy, sports and culture. Held under the theme "The Invisible World," the discussions examine the forces and emerging trends reshaping the global landscape.

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