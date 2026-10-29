Regional Alliances Strengthen Role Of 'Middle Power' Economies In Global Order: Global Perspectives Participants

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Participants in a panel discussion on 'Middle Powers,' held as part of the Global Perspectives: In Doha event, underscored the importance of strengthening the role of middle power economies in shaping the global economic order. This can be achieved by expanding regional and international partnerships, diversifying trade and investment pathways, and strengthening coordination among nations to navigate economic and geopolitical shifts.

The session discussed the opportunities available to economies in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East to strengthen their bargaining power and develop alternatives to traditional centers of influence, amid the competition between the world's largest economies.

The session also addressed the importance of building alliances, both within and across various continents and regions, to help foster economic and diplomatic cooperation and coordinate efforts on issues of common concern.

In this context, HE Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio emphasized that current challenges are no longer limited to market integration and investments but now extend to the realms of diplomacy and international relations. He pointed out that the experience of the EU reflects the importance of cooperation in addressing common challenges.

He added that the world is witnessing a growing trend toward the formation of regional and international alliances, which enable regional powers to address their own issues and coordinate their efforts with other regions. He noted that, as a multipolar global order takes shape, many of these alliances seek to defend the multilateral international legal framework.

Di Maio explained that the extent of this path's success will be revealed by future developments, yet it remains an indispensable option in light of the transformations the world is witnessing.

At the end of the session, the importance of upholding the multilateral international legal order and fostering cooperation among nations were underscored, in light of the shift toward a multipolar global system.