Hillcrest Welcomes Six-Word Memoirs® Creator Larry Smith For Memoir Writing Seminar

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LA VERNE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Residents and members of the public are invited to attend Six-Word Memoirs with Author Larry Smith to reflect on their experiences and create a Six-Word Memoir that captures a meaningful memory, life lesson or hope for the future.







Image caption: Hillcrest in La Verne invites the public to create Six-Word Memoirs with New York Times bestselling author Larry Smith for a book benefiting local youth literacy programs and Hillcrest's Benevolent Fund. Photo credit: Gillian Zoe Segal.

The program is based on a simple but powerful concept: six carefully chosen words can reveal a personal truth, capture a defining moment, or spark a meaningful conversation.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Six-Word Memoirs with Author Larry Smith

When: Friday, November 6, 2026, 9:30 to 11 a.m. PST

Where: Hillcrest, 2705 Mountain View Drive, La Verne, CA

More Information:

Participants will have the opportunity to see their Six-Word Memoirs published in an upcoming book, with 100% of proceeds from book sales benefiting nonprofit organizations supporting youth literacy programs in La Verne and Hillcrest's Benevolent Fund, which assists residents who outlive their financial resources.

“Every person has a lifetime of experiences worth sharing. There's something special about seeing our residents' stories become part of a book that also gives back to the community,” says Ryan Harrison, PsyD, Certified Wellness Professional and Director of Resident Life and Wellness at Hillcrest.

Smith launched the Six-Word Memoir Project in 2006, transforming a simple writing prompt into a global movement that has inspired more than two million memoirs.

“Each memoir offers a tiny window into a much bigger story,” says Larry Smith, creator of the Six-Word Memoir Project.“Six words can make us laugh, make us think or leave us wanting to know everything that came before, and everything that happened next.”

A former journalist and founder of SMITH Magazine, Smith is the author or co-author of 13 books, including the New York Times bestseller“Not Quite What I Was Planning: Six-Word Memoirs by Writers Famous and Obscure.” His writing has appeared in The New York Times and The Washington Post, among other publications. He has also led workshops for organizations ranging from Netflix and JPMorgan Chase to Modern Elder Academy.

ABOUT HILLCREST

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: .

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt

PR Director, 3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd

(847) 962-9879



Shirley Turner

Director of Sales and Marketing, Hillcrest

...

(909) 392-4389

News Source: Hillcrest

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