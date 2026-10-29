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Uganda's Otunnu Pursues Support For UN Leadership Bid Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-29 11:17:28

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Uganda's Olara Otunnu remains in contention to succeed United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres as diplomatic consultations continue over the organisation's next leader, with the Security Council yet to recommend a candidate.

Otunnu, a former UN under-secretary-general, is campaigning for the post following Uganda's formal nomination on 24 July. His candidacy remains active on the United Nations' official selection register, alongside six other contenders, after two other nominations were withdrawn.

The contest entered another stage this month as the United Arab Emirates nominated diplomat Lana Zaki Nusseibeh on 21 October. She participated in an interactive dialogue with member states on 27 October, adding another candidate to a field that includes senior diplomats and former government leaders.

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The Arabian Post

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