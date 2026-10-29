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Github Introduces Copilot Fusion For Automated AI Coding Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-29 11:17:27

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> GitHub has made Copilot Fusion generally available, introducing an artificial intelligence orchestration system that automatically selects and coordinates multiple AI models to complete software development tasks without requiring programmers to manage individual model choices.

The Microsoft-owned platform announced the launch on 28 October, making the technology available across all GitHub Copilot subscription plans. Fusion evaluates coding requirements, selects appropriate models and determines whether tasks should be handled individually or through coordinated workflows involving several AI systems.

Developers can select Copilot Fusion through the existing model picker and choose among three processing levels: Standard, High and Max. Each offers different combinations of computational effort, model capability and resource consumption, allowing users to balance performance against expenditure.

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The Arabian Post

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