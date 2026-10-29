Texas Data Centre Permit Freeze Takes Effect Before Election Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Texas regulators have suspended permits linked to new data centres as Governor Greg Abbott seeks to curb a construction boom that has provoked voter opposition ahead of November's midterm elections.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed this month that it had paused permits for construction and infrastructure directly supporting data centres. The commission provided its account after a watchdog examination of permitting records highlighted possible gaps between the directive and implementation. The clarification followed questions about whether projects were continuing through the approval process despite Abbott's September directive to halt permitting pending assessments of electricity and water demands.

Agency spokesman Ryan Vise said stormwater permits identified by critics had been suspended. The agency also posted guidance stating that the governor's instructions covered construction applications associated with data centres. Its interim executive director, Steven Schar, told Abbott that staff were screening applications to determine which fell within the restrictions.

The action gives practical effect to the governor's effort to slow projects as rural communities protest their potential impact on electricity bills, water supplies, noise and land use. However, environmental campaigners maintain that some approvals progressed after the original order, raising questions about enforcement and the scope of the freeze.

Public Citizen challenged the commission's handling of permits, arguing that affected communities had been promised a halt. The agency maintained that it was complying with Abbott's instructions. The dispute illustrates the difficulty of applying a statewide restriction to developments requiring different types of environmental and infrastructure authorisation.

Abbott ordered the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission of Texas in August to audit data centres seeking connections to the state electricity grid. He expanded the restrictions on September 21, directing the environmental commission to withhold permits until regulators had obtained information needed to assess the projects.

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The review covers anticipated electricity consumption, water requirements, cooling systems, ownership, tax incentives and effects on neighbouring communities. Abbott has said developers must meet infrastructure costs rather than shift them to households, and must not draw water needed by local residents.

The governor has also instructed the Texas Water Development Board to enforce reporting requirements and work with electricity regulators. State officials have faced difficulty collecting reliable water consumption figures from developers, complicating assessments of the cumulative demands of proposed facilities.

The grid audit is expected to extend beyond the November election. Officials have indicated that work examining hundreds of proposed projects could continue until December, leaving developers uncertain about when applications can advance and which additional conditions may apply.

Abbott, a Republican seeking a fourth term, has shifted from actively courting artificial intelligence investment to imposing restrictions on the infrastructure supporting it. His administration previously promoted Texas as a leading destination for data centre development, citing its land, energy resources and business environment.

The political pressure is especially pronounced in rural Republican areas where large facilities, transmission lines and related construction have prompted opposition. Residents have questioned whether local tax benefits and employment opportunities justify the demands on public resources and changes to their surroundings.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa has accused Abbott of responding too late and has called for lawmakers to enact binding protections. She has urged a special legislative session rather than relying on executive directives, which opponents argue leave unresolved questions about existing projects and enforcement.

Abbott's campaign says he is prioritising rural communities. The governor has pledged to seek legislation eliminating financial incentives for data centres when the Legislature reconvenes, alongside requirements intended to protect water supplies and the electricity network.

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The backlash has not followed conventional party divisions. Some traditionally Republican voters have expressed frustration with the pace of development, while Democratic candidates have sought support from communities concerned about proposed industrial sites. Public polling has suggested a competitive governor's race, although individual surveys differ in their estimates.

For developers, the restrictions introduce another obstacle alongside lengthy grid connection procedures and the rising cost of power infrastructure. Data centres remain a major investment priority for technology companies expanding artificial intelligence computing capacity, but projects depend on securing suitable sites, energy supplies and regulatory clearance.

The environmental commission's clarification specifically covers permits associated with construction and infrastructure directly supporting data centres. Its screening process will determine which pending applications are subject to the governor's directive while the electricity and water audits continue.