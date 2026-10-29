Gauri Khan Makes Solo Appearance Without Shah Rukh Khan At Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) The entire creme de la creme of Bollywood ladies were seen arriving at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence on Thursday evening to celebrate Karwa Chauth.

Among those who arrived for the festivities was interior designer Gauri Khan, who made a solo appearance without her husband, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri was seen arriving at the venue in a silver-grey embroidered traditional ensemble. She completed her festive look with a matching dupatta, statement earrings and a handbag. The star wife happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the Kapoor residence before heading inside to join the celebrations.

Farah Khan and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar were also spotted arriving at the festivities. Actress Sonam Kapoor, along with Anand Ahuja, was among the other guests who attended the celebration.

Earlier in the evening, Shilpa Shetty was seen arriving for the festivities in an ombre pink-and-red saree paired with a contrasting green blouse.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister and daughter of late actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, looked elegant in a pink lehenga.

Actress Geeta Basra, wife of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, opted for a pink sharara suit, while Mini Mathur arrived in a red saree. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, looked graceful in a golden saree featuring a mirror-work border, paired with a matching blouse.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, chose a deep-red embroidered kurti with matching bandhani trousers. Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Pandey, was seen in a mustard-yellow embroidered suit, complemented by a matching heavy dupatta and gold jewellery.

Neelam Kothari opted for an emerald-green suit featuring intricate gold border embroidery. Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure embraced the festive spirit in a red saree, completing her look with open hair and traditional styling.

Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, arrived in a dusty-pink satin co-ord set, styled with a matching satin dupatta and a traditional maang tikka.

Anil Kapoor's niece, Anshula Kapoor, also joined the celebrations in a deep-red halter-neck kurta paired with matching patterned bottoms and a coordinating dupatta.

The occasion was particularly special for Anshula as it marked her first Karwa Chauth following her wedding to Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026.

–IANS

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