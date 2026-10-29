Massive Search Operation After 17 Inmates Escape Theni Central Prison

Prison Break and Immediate Police Response

A massive multi-agency search operation was triggered in the dense, mountainous terrain of Theni district after 17 inmates assaulted a jail warden with a kitchen utensil and broke out of the Thakkampatti Central Prison on the night of June 26. Providing details on the high-profile prison break and the rapid police response, Andipatti Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vishu Priya detailed how law enforcement agencies coordinated across borders to capture the majority of the fugitives within a day.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded late at night when inmates attacked a jail warden using a metal spatula taken from the prison kitchen before making their move. "The district's central prison, Thakkampatti Central Prison, is located in the Andipatti subdivision of Theni district. On June 26, 2026, the district police received information from prison officials that a jail warden had been assaulted and prisoners had escaped... Fortunately, the police had already begun their night patrols at around 10 PM. As a result, most personnel were out on the roads. We immediately alerted all police stations, sealed the border routes and launched intensive vehicle checks, including alcohol checks," said DSP Vishu Priya.

Tactical Maneuvers and Search Challenges

Police teams swiftly arrived at the facility to gauge the scale of the breakout. "Within 15 minutes of receiving the information, we reached the prison and established that 17 prisoners had escaped after assaulting a jail warden. The warden had been attacked with a spatula taken from the prison kitchen," the DSP added.

The immediate priority for the police force was to contain the escapees within the district boundaries. Given that Theni shares borders with Kerala as well as the neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts of Dindigul and Madurai, police executed a complete lockdown of all potential exit points. "Under the support and guidance of our Superintendent of Police, Pravin Gowtham, we rapidly mobilised personnel and gathered crucial intelligence. The Inspector General of Police for the region also visited the spot within an hour of the incident to oversee the operation. A massive search operation was launched to apprehend the escapees before they could cross the district borders. Theni shares its borders with Kerala and the neighbouring districts of Dindigul and Madurai. Accordingly, all border routes were sealed, and the police in neighbouring districts were alerted," DSP Vishu Priya explained.

To execute the search, police formed around 17 to 20 special teams deployed across various tactical zones, alongside technical personnel tasked with analysing prison and local CCTV footage. The geography surrounding Thakkampatti Central Prison posed severe operational hurdles for the search teams during the night hours. "The geographical terrain posed a major challenge. The prison is situated in a hilly region surrounded by forested areas, dense tree cover and a series of hills and mountains. This made it difficult to determine the direction in which the escapees had fled," noted DSP Vishu Priya.

Capture Operations and Ongoing Efforts

Despite the thick darkness and rough landscape-which initially rendered drone operations ineffective overnight-police secured their first capture almost immediately. "On the same night, we apprehended one of the escapees near the prison's main gate. He had apparently been unable to travel far because he was unfamiliar with the local terrain. Police personnel remained on high alert throughout the night. However, darkness and the difficult hilly terrain hampered the search, and drones could not be deployed effectively during the night," she said.

By the following morning, search operations expanded into nearby villages and surrounding hilltops with crucial assistance from local residents and technology. "The following morning, we apprehended four more escapees who were moving around in nearby villages. Local residents in the Andipatti area assisted the police in locating and securing some of the prisoners. Later that afternoon, we apprehended another eight escapees from the surrounding hilly areas," DSP Vishu Priya stated.

To comb the dense vegetation, law enforcement deployed three drones as soon as daylight allowed. "Three drones were deployed the following morning to survey nearby villages and the mountainous terrain. Since the area consisted of several hills and dense vegetation, the drones could only provide brief sightings of the escapees. Based on these sightings, police teams were dispatched to the identified locations, while additional teams surrounded the hills to prevent the prisoners from escaping again. This coordinated operation enabled us to apprehend the eight prisoners," added DSP Vishu Priya.

The swift mobilisation and multi-pronged tactical strategy yielded significant results within the first day of the breakout. "Within 24 hours of the incident, we had apprehended 13 of the 17 escapees..." confirmed DSP Vishu Priya. Police teams, supported by special units and regional border checkpoints, continue their intensive search operations across the hilly terrain and neighbouring borders to track down and capture the remaining four fugitives. A total of 17 undertrial prisoners escaped from Theni sub-jail in Thekkampatti, Andipatti, on the night of October 26–27. One of the escapees was arrested earlier. Theni District Police released the particulars of 16 escaped prisoners: Karuppasamy alias Mathan, Tharun Kumar, Rajkumar, Pandiselvam, Thiruppathi, Ponmuthuchelvan, Meenakshi Sundaram, Sabarinathan, Rejin, Nisanth, Muthu Ilangovan, Karthik Raja, Prasanth alias Linga Prasath, Raja Sikkandar, Silambarasan and Solai Mugilaeswaran. (ANI)

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