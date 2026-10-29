House Republicans Question Smithsonian's Curatorial Process After Cooper Hewitt Exhibit

MENAFN - USA Art News) Twoof thehave requested information on theexhibition evaluation processes, following a museum display that connected U.S.-made munitions to the destruction of civilian homes in conflict zones. A letter addressed to outgoingexpressed concerns from thethat the institution“does not properly review proposed exhibits in its museums.” The letter was penned by subcommittee chairmanand

This demand follows a July 21, 2026 hearing where Anthea Hartig, director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History (NMAH), was questioned by lawmakers, including Burchett, who asked,“Dr. Hartig, are you America first? Do you love America?” According to Burchett and Jack, requests for information on the Smithsonian's content review process made during that hearing have not yet been fulfilled by the institution. The Smithsonian, which receives most of its funding from Congress, has been a focus for Republicans since President Donald Trump's second term, when he issued an executive order targeting the institution. As recently as September, the White House accused the institution of discrimination and threatened to cut federal grants.

The congressmen specifically criticized the“ Patterns of Life” display, part of the“ Making Home-Smithsonian Design Triennial” ( 2024–25 ) at New York's Cooper Hewitt. This commission, by London-born data journalist Mona Chalabi and Brooklyn-based SITU Research, explored“domicide,” defined as“the widespread and systematic destruction of housing due to military conflict, urban development, or social upheaval.” The display documented homes destroyed by U.S.-manufactured weapons during airstrikes in Iraq in 2015, Syria in 2016, and Gaza in 2023, using architectural models to represent personal objects. The United Nations is reportedly considering domicide for recognition as an international crime.

Burchett and Jack stated in their letter that the installation was“originally proposed to showcase 10 New York City buildings compressed into a single room.” They claim“this originally uncontroversial proposal was turned into a display of homes destroyed by American made munitions in various military engagements against ISIS and other terrorist organizations.” The lawmakers further objected to what they described as the Smithsonian's wish“to portray American military doctrine and even America's founding as being intertwined with 'domicide,' defined as 'the massive and deliberate destruction of homes in order to cause human suffering.'”

The“Patterns of Life” project was one of 25 commissions for the exhibition, which included works by visual artists such as La Vaughn Belle, Hugh Hayden, Joiri Minaya, Robert Earl Paige, William Scott, Amie Siegel, and Renée Stout, alongside photographers, designers, and interdisciplinary collectives. The overall exhibition aimed to“explore design's role in shaping the physical and emotional realities of home across the United States, US Territories, and Tribal Nations.”

The lawmakers asserted in their letter,“The Smithsonian Institution was founded for the increase and diffusion of knowledge. Its content review procedures need to be sufficiently robust to prevent blatantly partisan and inaccurate exhibitions.” The museum, however, noted that the display also“illuminates the complex role of the US in this issue, as it stands as the leading financial contributor to United Nations peacekeeping initiatives, but also the world's largest producer of arms.” Neither the Cooper Hewitt nor the Smithsonian Institution immediately responded to requests for comment.

Source: ARTnews