Kim Kardashian Bought Monet Painting Inspired By Film 'Clueless'

MENAFN - USA Art News) Reality television personality and Skims founderpurchased apainting at auction, a decision biographerattributes to her appreciation for the 1995 film Clueless. This detail is revealed in Van Meter's biography of Kardashian, Citizen Kim, with an excerpt published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Van Meter notes that Kardashian's acquisition of the Monet was not influenced by visiting the famed Water Lilies series at l'Orangerie in Paris or by the guidance of her former husband, Kanye West. Kardashian, who was 14 when Clueless premiered, has frequently cited it as one of her favorite movies. The film features Alicia Silverstone's character, Cher Horowitz, the daughter of a litigator, echoing Kardashian's late father, attorney Robert Kardashian.

A memorable line from the film describes someone as“a full-on Monet. It's like a painting, see? From far away it's OK, but up close it's a big ol' mess.” Kardashian told Van Meter that this specific line motivated her purchase.“The reason I bought my Monet. The first real piece of art that I bought, myself, was a Monet. Because in the movie they called the girls 'a Monet' if they look good from afar, but up close they're just a mess,” Kardashian stated in the book.

Kardashian recounted buying the painting at auction while in Rome with Kim Jones, the former artistic director of womenswear for Fendi, who collaborated with her on a Fendi x Skims collection. This collaboration was announced in 2021, suggesting the Monet was acquired around that time.“I really wanted this Monet painting because it's a gray Monet, a pretty landscape, but gray.... I really wanted it for my Tadao Ando house in Palm Springs, which is all concrete,” Kardashian explained. She described the intensity of her first auction experience, saying,“I'm bidding and I'm bidding, and it was the first auction that I ever did, so I didn't really know how they worked. But you get really into it. So Kim Jones is there with me and he's like, 'GET IT!' So I bid on it. I win. And I went over what my budget was because you're in the moment.”

While this Monet marks her first personal art acquisition, Kardashian mentioned in a 2020 interview with E! that the best gift she had ever received was a Lucio Fontana painting. A white Fontana canvas was visible above a fireplace in a 2022 Vogue home tour.

Source: ARTnews