Manet's“Olympia” Transformed Black Cat Imagery

MENAFN - USA Art News) The black cat, historically associated with witchcraft and misfortune since the, underwent a symbolic reinterpretation in 19th-century French art, becoming an emblem of modern independence and defiance. This shift is particularly evident in1863 painting,“Olympia.”

During the medieval period, cats were linked to heresy and sexual transgression, with their perceived connection to witches intensifying between 1565 and 1579 during the trials of Elizabeth Francis, Agnes Waterhouse, and their cat Sathan. However, after the Enlightenment, French artists and writers began to embrace the mysterious and devilish qualities traditionally ascribed to felines as desirable. This coincided with a burgeoning bourgeois pet-keeping culture, which saw animal care as a sign of progress and enlightenment. Bohemian artists and intellectuals then started integrating black cats into their works, reflecting changing views on individualism and self-expression amidst industrialization and urbanization. French writer and diplomat François-René de Chateaubriand notably praised the cat's independent nature, stating:“What I like about the cat is his character, independent and almost heartlessness, The cat lives alone, he has no need of society.” These themes of eroticism and defiance subsequently became central to the evolving language of modern art.

Manet's“Olympia” is considered a pivotal work in this transformation. Art historian T.J. Clark has called it a“founding monument of modern art.” The painting, which depicts a contemporary prostitute, her Black maid, and a black cat, offered an updated version of Titian's“Venus of Urbino” (1534). When exhibited at the Paris Salon in 1865, it caused widespread outrage due to its subject matter, flattened forms, bold color contrasts, and use of black, which openly challenged academic conventions. Critics specifically singled out the wiry black cat with its arched back and luminous eyes, seeing it as embodying the painting's perceived vulgarity by hinting at what Olympia's hand obscured. Manet also produced the 1868 lithograph“The Cats' Rendezvous,” which is in the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Source: Hyperallergic