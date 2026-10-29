Galerie De L'institut Spotlights Jean-Pierre Cassigneul Through November 24

MENAFN - USA Art News) Paris's Galerie de l'Institut is currently featuring a spotlight exhibition dedicated to the French figurative painter, born in. The presentation at itslocation is on view through. The gallery is typically known for showcasing Modern masters such as Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, and Joan Miró.

The exhibition also overlaps with the eighth edition of Paris Print and Drawing Galleries Week, an event organized by the Chambre Syndicale de l'Estampe du Dessin et du Tableu. This week-long event, involving approximately 20 Parisian galleries, concludes on November 1. Cassigneul has a long-standing relationship with Galerie de l'Institut.

Cassigneul's body of work primarily depicts women, often portrayed as tall, slender figures with delicate features and elaborate, stylish attire. This consistent motif of idealized beauty, refined over decades, permeates his oeuvre. His subjects are frequently set in recognizable Parisian locations such as the Luxembourg Gardens and Bagatelle, the beach at Deauville, and the shores of Lake Geneva. These scenes often evoke a sense of solitude and silence, conveyed through both the figures and their surroundings.

A notable piece in the exhibition is En robe blanche à pois ( 2009 ), a significant canvas measuring just over four and a half by three feet. It features a female figure in profile, adorned with a wide-brimmed, flower-trimmed hat, seated beside a still life with a bowl of fruit. The painting also incorporates landscape elements, including a lone sailboat on blue waters and distant Alpine peaks rendered in hues matching the woman's complexion.

The presentation also highlights Cassigneul's versatility across different mediums. A collection of drawings, some created for the lithographs in the 1991 volume Toquades, demonstrates his process from sketch to print. While Toquades pairs 10 original lithographs by Cassigneul with eight texts by Françoise Sagan, additional lithographs are available for viewing upon request. Overall, the Galerie de l'Institut's exhibition of Cassigneul's paintings and works on paper underscores his skill in using sharp lines and a vibrant color palette to produce atmospheric and enduring artworks.

We previously reported:

Art Basel Paris, under new director Karim Crippa, features 211 galleries from 41 countries and expands its public program across the city for its fifth edition.

Artcurial Paris will hold two sales on October 24, 2026, offering works by Maurice Denis, Pierre Bonnard, Paul Gauguin, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and more.

The 2026 Lyon Biennale, curated by Catherine Nichols, features 119 artists, 68 percent of whom are women, with 65 new creations across three main venues.

Source: Artnet News