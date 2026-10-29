US Venice Biennale Pavilion Faces $1 Million Shortfall

MENAFN - USA Art News) The United States Pavilion at this year's Venice Biennale is facing a significant financial shortfall of approximately, potentially leaving Alma Allen's large-scale sculptures stranded in Italy. The American Arts Conservancy, the nonprofit responsible for the US exhibition, requires these funds to cover the show's expenses, including its dismantling and the artworks' return shipment to the US, according to a report in The New York Times.

Jenni Parido, the pavilion's commissioner and head of the American Arts Conservancy, has been soliciting donations to address the budget deficit. In a letter cited by the Times, Parido acknowledged the difficulties in the project's final stages.“While we have accomplished a tremendous amount in a relatively short period,” Parido wrote,“the final phase of this undertaking has presented financial challenges that I am working tirelessly to resolve.” The conservancy has raised $1.4 million against a projected budget of just under $2.5 million, leaving it unable to fund storage or shipping for the immense stone and metal sculptures. The situation is urgent, as the Biennale is scheduled to close next month. Neither the US Pavilion nor the Guggenheim Foundation, which owns the building, has space to store the works.

This financial challenge adds to an already controversial presence for the US at the Biennale. Parido, whose past business experience includes operating a luxury pet boutique in Florida, was an unexpected choice to oversee the pavilion. The Trump administration had bypassed the customary selection process, which typically involved proposals from established arts institutions and an independent review panel. Parido secured the role through a recommendation from her friend Erin Scavino, who leads the State Department's Art in Embassies program. American sculptor Alma Allen, based in Mexico, was eventually selected after several artists reportedly declined the opportunity.

Further complications arose during the exhibition's development. Allen informed the Times that neither Parido nor the exhibition's curator, Jeffrey Uslip, visited his studio to view the sculptures prior to the show. By the conclusion of the Biennale's preview days, Allen and Uslip were no longer communicating. Allen stated he was unaware of the nonprofit's fundraising issues, noting that his own expenses, such as travel and an affordable Airbnb, were reimbursed.

Organizers initially promoted the exhibition's modest budget as a selling point, calling it one of the most economical US pavilions ever. For comparison, the 2024 American presentation cost approximately $5 million, while the 2022 edition was nearly $7 million. The State Department provided a $375,000 grant for the pavilion, with private donors expected to cover the remaining costs. Parido's fundraising activities included a party during Art Basel Miami Beach and a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. The State Department informed the Times it was not involved in fundraising. The American Arts Conservancy did not respond to the Times' inquiries about potential actions if it cannot afford to return the sculptures. Katy Siegel, who co-organized the 2017 American pavilion, succinctly described the situation, telling the Times,“This is crazy.”

Source: ARTnews