Artists Can Apply For Over $100,000 In Prizes From Hopper, Artfields, And Others

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artists seeking funding and exhibition opportunities can apply for numerous grants and open calls with upcoming deadlines, including awards totalingfrom The Hopper Prize and overin cash prizes from the 2027 ArtFields Festival.

The Hopper Prize, an international open call accepting all visual media, will award two artists $4,500 each and four artists $1,000 each. Submissions close at 11:59 p.m. PST on November 17, 2026. Separately, the 2027 ArtFields Festival in Lake City, South Carolina, invites submissions for its event running from April 9 to May 1, 2027. There is a $25 application fee, with a deadline of November 1, 2026.

Other opportunities include the International Art Frontier prize, offering exhibitions at two Moho Gallery venues in Cannaregio, Venice, and €1,000 for each of four winners. The entry fee is €35 for the first artwork, with a deadline of November 4, 2026. Arch Enemy Arts is seeking submissions for a January 2027 group exhibition, with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST on November 13, 2026. The John Ruskin Prize, with this year's theme“Not for Present Delight,” will award five winners prizes totaling £10,000 and an exhibition at Trinity Buoy Wharf, London; the deadline is 5 p.m. GMT on November 17, 2026.

For light-based art, Olbrich Botanical Gardens invites proposals for temporary, large-scale outdoor installations for its GLEAM | 2027 exhibit, with a focus on kinetic elements. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. CST on January 6, 2027. Beam Center, based in Strafford, New Hampshire, is seeking design proposals for a public artwork to be realized by youth at Beam Camp in July 2026. The selected proposer receives a $5,000 award and a $15,000 fabrication budget. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. EST on November 30, 2026.

Photography opportunities include the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, hosted by London's Natural History Museum, offering a Grand Title prize of £15,000. The entry fee is £35 (free for the Young WPY contest), with a deadline of 11:30 p.m. GMT on December 3, 2026. The Responsa Foundation is accepting textile art for its“This Memory” exhibition at Burgh House in Hampstead from September 22 to October 3, 2027; the deadline is December 4, 2026. Moab Arts is seeking proposals for 2027 public art projects in Utah, prioritizing local and regional artists, with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. MST on December 6, 2026. The Material Works Art Award 2026 offers one-time $2,500 awards in exchange for original pieces, with a €40 application fee. The deadline is December 6, 2026, or once 300 artworks have been submitted.

Grant opportunities include Artist Trust Fellowship Awards of $10,000 for professional artists in Washington State, with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. PST on November 2, 2026. MAKE Animation Thesis Grants offer $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second, and $500 for third, with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST on November 6, 2026. The Asian Cultural Counsel Grants support cultural exchange between the U.S. and Asia, with a deadline of 9:59 a.m. EST on November 10, 2026. The Virginia A. Groot Foundation Grants offer three awards for ceramic or diverse-medium sculpture: $60,000, $30,000, and $20,000. The deadline is January 9, 2027.

For UK-based artists, National Lottery Project Grants support a range of art forms with no maximum threshold and a rolling deadline. Additionally, Creative Debuts offers a Black Artists Grant of £500 with monthly application reviews and a rolling deadline. The Adolf and Esther Gottlieb Emergency Grant also provides international support.

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Source: This Is Colossal