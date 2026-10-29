Investornewsbreaks Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Spotlights Drinkfinger Expansion, AI Strategy In Stock2me Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is expanding its audience-engagement offerings through Drinkfinger, a QR-enabled beverage carrier that connects live-event attendees with mobile games, rewards and branded content. In a recent IBN Stock2Me Podcast appearance, CEO Luis Goldner and other members of the leadership team discussed plans to target Latin American markets, including Brazil and Mexico, where sporting events, concerts and festivals offer potential opportunities for interactive promotions. The initiative complements Versus' existing Winfinite platform, which provides customizable web-based games for marketing campaigns, and Filter Fan Cam, which uses augmented-reality effects to enhance live-event experiences and create sponsorship opportunities. Management also discussed the growing relationship between artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, emphasizing the importance of protecting data and digital infrastructure as AI adoption expands. Through its product portfolio, Versus aims to connect physical venues with digital engagement experiences.

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About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands, teams, and entertainment partners to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers worldwide. For more information on Versus Systems and its engagement technologies, visit VersusSystems.

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