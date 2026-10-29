Investornewsbreaks American Fusion Inc. (AMFN) Positions Texatron(TM) Development Around Race To Power AI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN) is advancing testing of its Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) as it explores opportunities to supply electricity to AI data centers and other power-intensive customers. In a recent AGORACOM interview, Executive Chairman Brent Nelson discussed the company's 500-kW and 5-MW pre-production systems, plans for larger 10-MW and 20-MW configurations, and a development roadmap covering 12 authorized model classes ranging from approximately 500 kW to 1 GW. The company is targeting documented test results demonstrating energy generation and capture, with a goal of reaching unity or beyond unity by the end of 2026. American Fusion is also exploring a potential commercial model involving on-site power generation and electricity sales through power purchase agreements, citing growing demand for reliable power from AI infrastructure. Management has indicated that successful testing could pave the way for a test-unit deployment and potentially commercial electricity production in 2027.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The company is advancing the Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. The company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual-property protection and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance. For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron(TM) platform, visit AmericanFusionEnergy.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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