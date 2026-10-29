Universal Healthcare Could Be A Key Issue During The Midterms

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat vying to win a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, has become a nationally renowned figure after he built his campaign around advocating for a single payer healthcare system, popularly known as Medicare for all. During a recent campaign tour, he was accompanied by Democratic firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). The animated crowds that attended all their rallies pose the question, is universal healthcare going to be a deciding factor as to who wins different races during the midterms next week?

During one Abdul El-Sayed rally in Iron Mountain, Ocasio-Cortez asked if anyone has delayed seeing their doctor or postponed getting needed treatment because they didn't have money for the visit. Everyone at the event raised their hand. If this response is anything to go by, universal healthcare could become a deciding factor during the polls that are just days away. Healthcare sector stakeholders, such as Astiva Health, know that it will take more than campaign speeches to reform the...

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