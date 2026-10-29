Why Canada Isn't Going To Abandon Coal

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Canada is phasing out coal-fired electricity, but metallurgical coal presents a different economic and industrial challenge. Thermal coal is burned to generate power while metallurgical coal is used to produce coke, a key ingredient in the manufacture of steel. This distinction is central to the Canadian coal industry's argument that the government should include coking coal on the list of critical minerals.

As Canada's situation clearly shows, coal industry players like MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FSE: 89N) still have a major role to play in supporting economic activity in...

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