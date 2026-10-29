'Qatar Not A Scapegoat For Political Failures Of Some Israeli Politicians'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has rejected accusations "made by certain Israeli politicians and their contacts in the media" that it had interfered in the recently held Israeli elections. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp, which appears unable to secure a majority in parliamentary elections, has, without evidence, accused Arab parties of receiving funding from Qatar.

Qatar has categorically denied the 'baseless accusations' calling it an 'excessive obsession with Qatar among certain Israeli political and media circles' that transcends logic. Responding to allegations on X platform, His Excellency Dr Majed al-Ansari, Advisor to PM and Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: "The State of Qatar categorically denies the allegations regarding its interference in the Israeli elections or funding of any activities aimed at influencing their outcomes, and rejects the accusations promoted by some Israeli politicians and media outlets affiliated with them, as part of a new disinformation campaign seeking to drag its name into Israel's internal political rivalries, against the backdrop of the elections held this week. We note the contradictions in these accusations, which range from claims of buying Benjamin Netanyahu's loyalty, to funding the Israeli left, and extending to influencing the votes of Arab voters, as if we, according to these allegations, control the entire Israeli political scene.

He added: "We affirm that these baseless accusations combine absurdity with danger, and that the insistence on dragging our name into the electoral discourse in this manner reflects an excessive obsession with Qatar among certain Israeli political and media circles that transcends logic.

"We emphasise that we are not a scapegoat for the political failures of some Israeli politicians, and that it would be more appropriate for them, rather than attempting to divert attention toward us, to respond to their voters' aspirations and address the repercussions of their disastrous policies on the region.

"We reiterate our affirmation that we are not involved in the political and electoral competition in Israel, as it is an internal matter in which we do not interfere, and we will not accept being dragged into its disputes. We affirm that any government emerging from the elections is obligated to adhere to international law and legitimate international resolutions, to deal seriously and honestly with the Palestinian cause, and to respect the inalienable rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost among which is their right to self-determination and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"We stress that these campaigns will not deter us from continuing our role in mediation, our diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, our support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and our commitment to working toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace that enhances security and stability in the region. We affirm our continued close co-operation with our regional and international partners to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means, and that silence will not be our strategy in the face of the exploitation of our name to serve electoral agendas or narrow political gains."

Qatar is a key mediator in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and played a central role in talks to halt the Gaza war. Doha is also leading mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran to end the Middle East war that was started by Israel and the United States in late February.

parliamentary elections Arab parties contradictions