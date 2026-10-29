PM Visits Cityscape Qatar 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani toured Cityscape Qatar 2026 Thursday.

The exhibition is being held alongside the fourth edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. He was accompanied by His Excellency the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah. blade-->

While touring several sections of the exhibition, HE the Prime Minister was briefed on the country's most prominent real estate development projects, presented by government bodies and institutions, as well as Qatari and regional companies. Cityscape Qatar serves as a key platform connecting investors and buyers with developers and showcasing opportunities in Qatar's market.

Cityscape Qatar 2026 Qatar Real Estate Forum investors