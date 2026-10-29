WHC Certification Applications For 2026 Due December 1

MENAFN - 3BL) BETHESDA, MD, October 28, 2026 /3BL/ -Organizations seeking to renew or obtain WHC Certification® in 2026 have untilfor consideration this year. Tandem Global encourages applicants to submit early to allow time to address technical issues, access support from Certification specialists, and avoid last-minute delays. Begin or continue an application here.

WHC Certification, powered by Tandem Global, recognizes corporate conservation programs that deliver measurable benefits for nature. Through an independent review process, WHC Certification provides organizations with a framework to demonstrate their commitment to biodiversity, habitat conservation, and environmental stewardship.

“WHC Certification gives companies a way to demonstrate the value of their conservation work and build a stronger foundation for continued progress,” said Hannah Tailor, Senior Manager of Certification at Tandem Global.“With the December 1 deadline approaching, we encourage applicants to get started early, take advantage of available resources. and reach out to our team with questions well before submitting.”

Key changes to 2026 applications

Applicants should review two important updates to this year's application requirements:

Application fees: Fees are now based on the number of projects included in a program's application. Project eligibility: Habitat and species projects must meet a one-year, on-the-ground requirement to qualify.

Tandem Global recommends reviewing these requirements before submitting an application to ensure projects meet the eligibility criteria and applicants understand the applicable fees.

Resources to help applicants prepare

Applicants can access several resources to strengthen their submissions and navigate the application process:

On-demand webinar: Maximizing Your Certification Application: Strategies for Success offers practical tips for preparing a strong submission. Application guidance: Tips for a Strong Application and Common Application Shortcomings outline ways to improve application quality. Previous score sheets: Feedback from earlier submissions can help applicants identify areas for improvement. A short instructional video explains how to access score sheets through the application portal. Contact information: Applicants should confirm that the correct Main Site Contac is designated for their program.

Organizations with questions about eligibility, application requirements or the submission process can contact the WHC Certification team at [email protected]. Certification specialists can also help organizations explore whether conservation work underway at additional locations may be suitable for WHC Certification.

Applications eligible for the 2026 Tandem Global Awards

Applications received between January 1 and December 1, 2026, are eligible for the 2026 Tandem Global Awards, which will be presented at the Tandem Global Conference, June 9–10, 2027, in Chicago.

To learn more about WHC Certification, application requirements and available resources, visit Tandem Global's website.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global brings business and environmental leadership together to advance practical solutions for climate, water and nature. Through its members, partnerships, consulting and WHC Certification®, powered by Tandem Global, the organization helps companies turn commitments into action and create meaningful outcomes for business, communities and the environment.