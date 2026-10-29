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Qatari Official Receives GCC Excellence Award For Legislative Work

Qatari Official Receives GCC Excellence Award For Legislative Work


Date: 2026-10-29 11:03:33

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The Standing Committee of Officials of Legislation Departments in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states honored Assistant Director of the Legislation Department at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers Mohammed Abdullah Al Hajri, representing Qatar, as a recipient of the excellence award for technical staff of GCC Legislation Departments, in recognition of his outstanding performance and contributions to legislative work.

The honor was presented during the committee's 31st meeting, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The recognition reflects efforts to acknowledge distinguished national talent in the legislative field and promote institutional excellence, contributing to the development of legislative work and improved legal performance across GCC countries.

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The Peninsula

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